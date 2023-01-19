Simplicity Successfully Completes the Acquisition of IMS Associates and Welcomes Sean Giroux as the Group's Newest Partner

SUMMIT, N.J., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group ("Simplicity") today announced the acquisition of IMS Associates (IMS), a brokerage general agency based in Orange County, CA that offers annuity, long-term care, disability, and all types of life insurance. With this transaction – Simplicity's 50th – the Company welcomes IMS' leader Sean Giroux as the Group's newest Partner.

"Sean and the entire IMS team will make a great addition to Simplicity," said Bruce Donaldson, President and CEO of Simplicity. "Their growth-minded approach and dedication to service has made them a success since IMS was founded by Brent Giroux in 1986. With a strong, young leader like Sean driving the business forward, we look forward to working together to help streamline efficiencies, add resources for their agents, and continue to expand their business."

"IMS is ready to take on a new phase of growth as part of Simplicity," said Sean Giroux. "With Simplicity, we now have access to an even wider range of carrier partners and products, proprietary tools and technology resources, additional training and recruiting opportunities, as well as a full-service wealth offering, which will immediately allow us to focus on and serve our agent and advisor partners even better."

About IMS

Founded in 1986, IMS Associates has long served the insurance advisor and financial planning community with best-in-class insurance planning. Now operating in all 50 states nationwide and contracted with over 40 insurance carriers IMS has made a name for itself as leader in the brokerage community. For more information, please visit https://imsbga.com/

About Simplicity Group

Simplicity Group is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing financial product distribution companies, which has had 50 distribution businesses join its partnership (including IMS). Each of Simplicity's operating businesses is directed by its local management team and benefits from access to Simplicity's group resources. Through partnership with top distribution organizations and technology companies, Simplicity seeks to provide compelling business solutions that will attract the industry's best leadership, talent, advisors, agents, and future partners.

Simplicity supports independent financial advisors and agents across the country with investment, annuity, and life insurance solutions with a focus on client education, consumer value and partnership. For more information, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn .

