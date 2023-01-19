PASTENE IS NOW AVAILABLE AT PUBLIX STORES

New England's cherished purveyor of authentic Italian specialty foods brings its legendary flavors to the Southeast

CANTON, Mass., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pastene , the country's leading importer of authentic Italian specialty foods will now be available at more than 1,300 Publix Super Markets.

Currently sold primarily in the Northeast, Pastene will significantly extend its reach to the Southeast in January 2023. Pastene will be found in all Publix stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia.

"This Publix launch is an exciting opportunity to introduce the Publix customer to Pastene's rich flavor and superior quality," said Chris Tosi, Pastene's Co-Owner, and CEO. "We're proud to be on the shelves at Publix, a premier grocer in the industry and the go-to retailer in the Southeast marketplace."

Pastene's top-selling canned tomato products launching at Publix, all featuring the fresh-packed flavor the brand is known for:

Kitchen Ready® Ground Tomatoes: Pastene's signature product is made from sun-ripened California tomatoes, harvested once a year at peak ripeness, and freshly packed within five hours. Its Kitchen Ready tomatoes are uniquely flavorful because they are steam peeled and topped with fresh tomato puree for extra sweetness and texture. (Available in all stores)

Kitchen Ready® Ground Peeled Tomatoes No Salt Added: All the flavor of Pastene's signature tomatoes for those watching their sodium intake. (Available in select stores)

Kitchen Ready® Ground Peeled Chunky Style Tomatoes: These sweet, flavorful chunks of tomato create a hearty texture in sauces, casseroles, and soups. (Available in all stores)

Kitchen Ready® Ground Peeled Tomatoes with Basil: A touch of fresh basil deepens the flavor to create a rich sauce that tastes like it's been cooking for hours. (Available in all stores)

Tomato Puree: Made from ruby-red, perfectly ripe California tomatoes and bursting with garden-fresh flavor, they are the perfect base for sauces, soups, and casseroles. (Available in all stores)

San Marzano Style Tomatoes: Carefully cultivated by Pastene's California growers to match the delicate texture and sweetness of Italy's legendary San Marzano tomatoes. (Available in select stores)

San Marzano D.O.P. Tomatoes: Packed with basil for added flavor, authentic San Marzano Tomatoes are individually numbered and include an official D.O.P. notation on each can, ensuring that the tomatoes are from the Sarnese-Nocerino area of Italy where true San Marzano tomatoes are grown. (Available in select stores)

About Pastene

Pastene began in 1874 in Boston's North End. Since then, founder Luigi Pastene's humble produce pushcart has evolved into one of the most beloved and recognizable legacy brands and one of America's oldest family-owned businesses.

For almost 150 years, Pastene has been bringing family and friends to the table with uncompromising quality and taste. For generations, Pastene has turned meals into memories with its wide selection of high-quality ingredients sourced from around the world. With a strong presence and offices in both the United States and Canada, the Company's iconic yellow and red labels grace gourmet items from tomatoes to tuna, breadcrumbs to olive oil, including hard-to-find varieties of olives and artichokes. More information can be found at Pastene.com and on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter.

