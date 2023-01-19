Optable Expands Flash Node Capabilities Allowing Customers to Match and Activate With Advertisers

Enables Interoperability With Snowflake

MONTREAL, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Optable , a software-as-a-service (SaaS) data collaboration platform and clean room solution designed for the advertising ecosystem, announced today it has expanded its product capabilities built on Snowflake , the Data Cloud company. This expansion will allow publishers and media owners to activate audiences based on matches obtained using clean room functionality in Snowflake, without data being moved out of Snowflake.

"Optable is focused on being a leader in interoperability with data clean room infrastructure," said Bosko Milekic, Chief Product Officer and Co-founder, Optable. "Snowflake's single, integrated platform helps us enable our customers to easily activate audiences based on clean room matches performed directly in Snowflake."

Given the deprecation of common identifiers, such as third-party cookies, the data clean room approach has emerged as a solution to privacy-preserving data collaboration, allowing companies to amplify the value of their data in a privacy-safe way. As companies continue to lean into first-party data strategies, providing interoperability with data warehousing platforms becomes strategically important.

By leveraging Snowflake's Data Cloud, facilitating frictionless collaboration, and increasing accessibility to data clean rooms for both publishers and brands, Optable is helping advertisers achieve their objectives and streamline workflows. This integration with Snowflake marks the latest milestone in Optable's mission to securely connect the world's audience data.

About Optable

Optable is a data collaboration and clean room solution designed for the advertising ecosystem in the age of privacy. The product was inspired by the radical transformation in how audience data is governed, connected, and activated. Optable takes an end-to-end approach to data collaboration and is integrated with ad delivery platforms for secure activation, making it possible to deploy campaigns directly from a clean room. It is the only clean room solution that offers frictionless collaboration and interoperability enabling customers to safely and securely match audience data with any partner. For more information, please visit: https://optable.co/

