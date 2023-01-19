Nicklaus Children's Participates in 'GENEuary 2023' to Raise Awareness of Genomic Medicine

MIAMI, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicklaus Children's Hospital is collaborating once again with other organizations to offer "GENEuary 2023," a month-long program to promote genomic literacy among healthcare providers and the general public. During the month of January, the Victor Center for the Prevention of Jewish Genetic Diseases and the Personalized Medicine and Health Outcomes program at Nicklaus Children's Hospital will host virtual and in-person events to share the latest developments in genomic medicine.

"With GENEuary 2023, we are pleased to share our work in genomic medicine and other emerging developments to improve care for children in our community and beyond," said Daria Salyakina, PhD, Director of Personalized Medicine and Health Outcomes at Nicklaus Children's.

Offerings for this year's GENEuary program, including links to virtual presentations, include:

"The Impact of Racism on Health," led by Dr. Monique Jindal , 8 a.m. Friday, January 20 . Dr. Jindel is an internal medicine-pediatrics physician at Johns Hopkins Medical Institution.





"Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Past, Present and Future," led by Dr. Lina Felipez , noon Tuesday, January 24 . Dr. Felípez is a pediatric gastroenterologist and director of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Research within the Division of Gastroenterology at Nicklaus Children's Hospital.





"Who Do You Think You Are? How Genomics and Artificial Intelligence Challenge Our Sense of Self," led by Dr. Paul Wope, 7:30 p.m. Monday, January 30 . Dr. Wolpe is the Raymond F. Schinazi Distinguished Research Chair in Jewish Bioethics, a professor in the departments of medicine, pediatrics, psychiatry, and sociology, and the director of the Center for Ethics at Emory University .





"The Importance of Biobanks," led by Dr. Chun-Hung Chan , 8 a.m. Friday, February 3 . Dr. Chung-Hung is the director of the Sanford Health BioBank.

Nicklaus Children's Hospital made a giant leap in embracing the genomic revolution in medical care in 2018, becoming the first and only pediatric hospital in the southeastern U.S. to implement personalized medicine at the bedside with the founding of its Personalized Medicine Initiative. Other highlights of the program include research that has validated the benefits of whole genome sequencing and rapid whole genome sequencing to support the care of children with undiagnosed genetic disorders.

About Nicklaus Children's Hospital

Founded in 1950 by Variety Clubs International, Nicklaus Children's Hospital is South Florida's only licensed specialty hospital exclusively for children, with approximately 800 attending physicians, including more than 500 pediatric subspecialists. The 309-bed hospital, known as Miami Children's Hospital from 1983 through 2014, is renowned for excellence in all aspects of pediatric medicine with many specialty programs routinely ranked among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report since 2008. In the 2022-2023 U.S. News ranking, the hospital tied with two other hospitals as the number one children's hospital in Florida. The hospital is also home to the largest pediatric teaching program in the southeastern United States and since 2003 has been designated an American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) Magnet facility, the nursing profession's most prestigious institutional honor. For more information, please visit www.nicklauschildrens.org.

