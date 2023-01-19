Logically Announces Joshua Skeens as CEO

Skeens Brings 20 Years of Cybersecurity Expertise and Proven Leadership of MSSP/MSP Organizations

PORTLAND, Maine, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Logically , one of the nation's leading managed IT and security service providers, today announced that Joshua Skeens has been named as CEO. Skeens, who previously held the position of Logically's COO, brings a wealth of experience in cybersecurity and IT managed services business operations. Skeens will succeed Michelle Accardi as leader of the organization effective January 2023.

Skeens joined Logically in 2021 through the acquisition of Cerdant, Inc., an MSSP, where he served as the COO and CTO. At Logically, Skeens has been responsible for leading the Managed Services, Professional Services, and Project Management Office, as well as Logically's dedicated Security Business Unit. Under Joshua's leadership and his commitment to outstanding customer experience, Logically increased its CSAT rating to over 98 percent and its response rate by 300 percent.

"Logically sits at the forefront of an exciting market opportunity as IT management and cybersecurity readiness are top priorities for companies of all sizes. I am looking forward to leveraging my passion, energy, and industry experience to drive this best-in-class, cybersecurity-focused MSP even further," said Skeens. "Securing our customers' futures by staying on the cutting edge of cybersecurity has long been a differentiator for Logically, and we will continue advancing this goal with new innovations, technologies, and strategies in 2023 and beyond. Of course, ensuring an exceptional customer experience will continue to be a mainstay of ours, with a focus on driving impact and value at every customer touchpoint."

"Joshua's customer-centric approach and expert industry knowledge have been invaluable to the evolution of Logically to an integrated MSP/MSSP," said Accardi. "His leadership in building world-class cybersecurity and service operations directly contributed to double-digit revenue growth in the security division. I'm looking forward to the next chapter of Logically under Joshua's expert leadership."

Joshua has been in the MSSP/MSP industry for nearly 20 years. He has proficiency in all aspects of the business ranging from cybersecurity to customer satisfaction, product development, managed services, marketing, sales, and software development.

About Logically

Logically is a leading national Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) and Managed Service Provider (MSP) that works to secure customers' futures. As a champion of cybersecurity innovation, we marry the right technologies to create personalized solutions that address our customers' myriad IT challenges, with security as a focal point. Since 1999, we have made IT management easy and secure for thousands of organizations across highly regulated industries, and we are known for our best-in-class, high-touch customer support.

