Epson Unveils New EcoTank Solutions to Help Busy Homes Print Worry-Free

New EcoTank ET-2840 Special Edition and EcoTank ET-4810

Deliver Faster Speeds and New Recyclable Packaging Inserts

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumers continue to juggle full schedules and workloads, there is a growing need for cost-effective solutions to help everyone stay organized, productive and entertained. Epson America, Inc., the global leader in refillable Supertank technology, today announced new EcoTank® cartridge-free Supertank printers designed for busy homes. Fast, affordable and easy-to-use, the EcoTank ET-2840 Special Edition (SE) and EcoTank ET-4810 All-in-One Supertank printers give everyone the freedom to print in color without worrying about running out of ink.

"Our customers have busy daily routines and are always looking for valuable tools to save time and reduce stress, said Maria Kisska, group product manager, Consumer Inkjet, Epson America, Inc. "Instead of running to the store or worrying about what to print, EcoTank allows you to print what you want, when you need it, offering easy, economical printing solutions for homes."

Convenient, Worry-Free Printing

The EcoTank ET-2840SE and EcoTank ET-4810 include up to two years of ink in the box1 and allow users to save up to 90 percent with low-cost replacement ink bottles vs. ink cartridges2 – enough to print thousands of pages.3 Delivering outstanding value with cartridge-free printing, the ET-2840SE includes two additional black ink bottles for up to 8,600 additional pages black3 right out of the box, and the ET-4810 includes one additional black bottle for up to 4,300 additional pages black3 right out of the box.

The ET-2840SE and ET-4810 leverage PrecisionCore Heat-Free® technology to produce extremely sharp text and impressive color photos and graphics, and come with a built-in flatbed scanner and color display for easy document copying and navigation. These printers support a variety of connectivity options including wireless and hands-free voice-activated printing4 and easy printing from smart devices5 via Apple® AirPrint™ or with the convenient Epson Smart Panel® app.6 Families can use the Epson Smart Panel app to set up, monitor, print, scan, order supplies, and print out 2023 calendars and other creative projects.

Environmental Benefits

Joining the EcoTank lineup of printers that produce zero cartridge waste, the EcoTank ET-2840SE and EcoTank ET-4810 leverage high-capacity, easily refillable ink tanks and EcoFit® ink bottles to help reduce the amount of cartridge waste ending up in landfills. Featuring a new design, the ET-2840SE and ET-4810 are the first available Epson printers that contain up to 30 percent recycled plastic.7 These models also offer improved packaging with recyclable carboard inserts replacing polystyrene.

Pricing, Availability and Support

The limited edition EcoTank ET-2840 Special Edition ($279.99 MSRP) is available on the Epson store (www.epsonstore.com) and select retailers nationwide. The EcoTank ET-4810 ($329.99 MSRP) will be available on the Epson store (www.epsonstore.com) and select retailers nationwide in April. Both models include a worry-free 2-year limited warranty with registration,8 including full unit replacement. For more information, visit https://epson.com/ecotank-ink-tank-printers.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Based on average monthly document print volumes of about 125 pages.

2 Actual savings and costs will vary considerably based on print tasks, print volumes and usage conditions. Savings and cost per ISO page are based on the cost of replacement ink bottles and the cost of enough standard cartridges to achieve the total page yields of the bottles using the MSRP (USD) and yields for Epson standard-capacity ink cartridges for similarly featured Epson consumer inkjet printers as of May 2022.

3 Part of the ink from the included bottles is used for initial setup; yields are lower than those of replacement ink bottles. Replacement and included ink bottle yields based on the ISO/IEC 24712 pattern with Epson's methodology. Actual ink yields will vary considerably for reasons including images printed, print settings, temperature and humidity. Yields may be lower when printing infrequently or predominantly with one ink color. All ink colors are used for printing and printer maintenance, and all colors must be available for printing. For more information, visit www.epson.com/inkinfo

4 See www.epson.com/voice for device compatibility. Epson Connect™ account and voice-activated account registration required.

5 Most features require an Internet connection to the printer, as well as an Internet- and/or email-enabled device. For a list of Epson Connect enabled printers and compatible devices and apps, visit www.epson.com/connect

6 Requires Epson Smart Panel App download. Data usage fees may apply.

7 Ratio determined by weight of recycled vs. non-recycled plastic.

8 12 months of standard limited warranty or 50,000 plain paper sheets (whichever happens first). For an additional 12-month extended service plan (total of 24 months or 50,000 plain paper sheets, whichever happens first), you must register your product and use Epson genuine ink bottles. See Limited Warranty for details.

