Bark Technologies Releases 2022 Annual Report

More than 4.5 billion messages analyzed across 30+ apps and platforms show alarming trends in children's online activity.

ATLANTA, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bark Technologies today released its 2022 annual report of statistics and trends that focuses on the online activities of children ages 10 to 17. The award-winning online safety company is known for developing highly sophisticated, AI-powered parental safety tools that include a newly launched smartphone, app, hardware device, school-specific monitoring systems, Parenting in a Tech World book, and other educational resources that help keep nearly 6 million children safe at home and in more than 3,400 schools and districts nationwide.

Throughout 2022, Bark analyzed more than 4.5 billion online activities from teens and tweens across the U.S.

"Our 2022 research gives parents and guardians important insights into what it's like to grow up on the internet today, allowing them to better protect their children while they use technology," said Brian Bason, founder and CEO of Bark.

Below are some of Bark's eye-opening findings from the past 12 months:

SELF-HARM/SUICIDE

35.7% of tweens and 64.3% of teens were involved in a self-harm/suicidal situation.

SEXUAL CONTENT

62.4% of tweens and 82.2% of teens encountered nudity or content of a sexual nature.

PREDATORS

9.4% of tweens and 14.2% of teens encountered predatory behaviors from someone online.

DISORDERED EATING

4.4% of tweens and 15.1% of teens engaged with or encountered content about disordered eating.

ANXIETY

19.3% of tweens and 41.2% of teens used language or were exposed to language about anxiety.

BULLYING

71.2% of tweens and 83.3% of teens experienced bullying as a bully, victim, or witness.

DEPRESSION

23.6% of tweens and 44.1% of teens engaged in conversations about depression.

VIOLENCE

75.0% of tweens and 88.2% of teens expressed or experienced violent subject matter/thoughts.

DRUGS/ALCOHOL

66.0% of tweens and 84.8% of teens engaged in conversations surrounding drugs/alcohol.

Trends for 2022 include:

Alerts for depression were down 27% in tweens and 22% in teens over 2021.

13-year-old females had the most frequent suspicious encounters with risky contacts.

Female tweens and teens were 51% more likely than males to have body image and disordered eating content flagged.

Discord was flagged as the top app for severe suicidal ideation and depression.

Instagram was flagged as the top app for body image concerns.

Snapchat was flagged as the top app for bullying.

