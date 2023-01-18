Soft Robotics mGripAI™ High-Speed Automation Solution Demonstrated at International Processing and Production Expo

BEDFORD, Mass., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Soft Robotics Inc. announced that they will be showcasing m GripAI in multiple booths at the International Processing and Production Expo (IPPE), January 24-26, 2023, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

By combining 3D vision, artificial intelligence, and Soft Robotics’ industry-proven, IP69K-rated soft grasping, mGripAI enables system integrators and OEM machine builders to automate complex production processes in the food and consumer packaged goods industries. (PRNewswire)

Advancements in machine vision, soft grasping, and AI are helping food producers navigate post-covid labor challenges.

Debuted at IPPE in 2022, mGripAI provides industrial robots with the ability to tackle complex food processing tasks traditionally performed by human labor. By combining 3D vision, artificial intelligence, and Soft Robotics' industry-proven, IP69K-rated soft grasping, mGripAI enables system integrators and OEM machine builders to automate complex production processes in the food and consumer packaged goods industries.

At this event, Soft Robotics will demonstrate tray packing of chicken drumsticks from bulk infeed in their booth (BC-9109). mGripAI will also be on display in the CHL booth (BC-9709) demonstrating high-speed picking of chicken and beef and in the Schmalz booth (C-13653) picking, sorting, orienting and case-packing sausages.

"We're excited to show mGripAI to the protein and poultry industry once again," said Paul Kling, Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing at Soft Robotics. "Our advancements in technologies such as machine vision, soft grasping, and artificial intelligence software are helping protein producers navigate post-covid labor challenges. Small footprint, food-grade singulation and packaging equipment are key to the success of the industry, and we are happy to be able to bring these to market for some of the largest food producers in the world."

Soft Robotics' flagship soft gripper, mGrip™ will also be featured during IPPE in partner booths: Fanuc, JLS Automation, Quest and Ossid (a ProMach brand), Premiere Tech, and Staubli Robotics.

