InventHelp Inventor Develops New Work Boot for Toe & Heel Strikes (FED-2455)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in the construction industry and needed a better boot for kicking and moving materials like lumber," said an inventor, from Sedro Woolley, Wash., "so I invented the DEAD BLOW IMPACT TECHNOLOGY. My design would allow for weight transfer to create extra impact when using toe strikes or heel strikes."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved pair of work shoes or boots. In doing so, it enables the wearer to easily kick and move various materials. As a result, it provides added protection and it could make the wearer's job easier. The invention features a practical and durable design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for various members of the labor force. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

