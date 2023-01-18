Hillenbrand Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call for February 9, 2023

BATESVILLE, Ind., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. ET. They will discuss the results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, which ended December 31, 2022. The live webcast, including a slide presentation, will be available at http://ir.hillenbrand.com under the "News & Events" tab and will be archived on the company's investor relations website through Friday, March 10, 2023.

To access the conference call, listeners in the United States and Canada may dial +1 (877) 407-8012, and international callers may dial +1 (412) 902-1013. Please use conference call ID number 13735372. A replay of the call will be available until midnight ET, Thursday, February 23, 2023, by dialing +1 (877) 660-6853 toll free in the United States and Canada or +1 (201) 612-7415 internationally and using the conference ID number 13735372.

Hillenbrand will issue a press release reporting its results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. The full text of the release and financials will be available at http://ir.hillenbrand.com.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) is a global industrial company operating in over 40 countries with over 10,000 associates serving a wide variety of industries around the world. Guided by our Purpose — Shape What Matters For Tomorrow™ — we pursue excellence, collaboration, and innovation to consistently shape solutions that best serve our associates, customers, communities, and other stakeholders. Hillenbrand's portfolio includes brands such as Coperion, Milacron Injection Molding & Extrusion, and Mold-Masters, in addition to Batesville. To learn more, visit: www.Hillenbrand.com.

Hillenbrand - a global diversified industrial company.

