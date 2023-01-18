GOBankingRates Reveals Its 11th Annual Best Banks Rankings for 2023

This year's ranking introduces two new categories: Best Neobanks and Best Online and Neobank Savings Accounts

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its continued efforts to help Americans make the most of their money and Live Richer, GOBankingRates has announced its annual Best Banks rankings for 2023.

"GOBankingRates' annual Best Banks ranking is core to our mission of helping people in all phases of life to Live Richer," said Jeff Bartlett, President of GOBankingRates. "Our in-house research team and our team of journalists have worked together to compile a comprehensive look at the best banking institutions, accounts and tools available in 2023. We hope to empower our readers to make wise financial choices while celebrating the banks and credit unions that offer the best of the best."

This year's list features several returning categories, including Best Savings Accounts, Best Checking Accounts, Best CD Accounts, Best Banks, Best Regional Banks, Best Credit Unions and Best Online Banks, while also introducing two new categories – Best Neobanks and Best Online and Neobank Savings Accounts.

In addition to providing research-backed rankings across numerous banking categories, this year's Best Banks initiative features an exclusive peek into Americans' banking habits. GOBankingRates surveyed over 1,000 American adults to find out where they bank, what features they look for in their institutions, how much money they have in their accounts and more.

"For Best Banks 2023, GOBankingRates looked at the biggest 100 banks in terms of total assets, the biggest 50 credit unions in terms of total assets and select online banks with over $800 million in total assets," said Andrew Murray, Lead Content Data Researcher at GOBankingRates. "For 2023, we have included neobanks for the first time in our research in order to always provide our audience with the most accurate picture of the banking landscape every year. We also conducted a survey to go along with our research where we found that a third of Americans have less than $100 in savings, and that over three-fourths of Americans prefer to do their banking through a mobile app or online."

GOBankingRates' full list of Best Banks 2023 winners and finalists is below.

Best Savings Accounts 2023

Winner: Capital One

Finalists:

Bank of America
BMO Harris
Chase Bank
First Citizens Bank
First Republic Bank
Frost Bank
PNC Bank
U.S. Bank
Wells Fargo Bank

Best Checking Accounts 2023

Winner: SoFi

Finalists:

Ally Bank
Axos Bank
Bank of America
Capital One
Charles Schwab
Chase Bank
Chime
Citibank
Current
First Internet Bank
First National Bank of Pennsylvania
LendingClub Bank
NBKC
New York Community Bank
ONE Finance
Quontic Bank
TIAA
Truist Bank
Wells Fargo Bank

Best CD Accounts 2023

Winner: First Internet Bank

Finalists:

Ally Bank
American Express National Bank
Barclays
Capital One
Discover
Marcus by Goldman Sachs
Raymond James Bank
TAB Bank
TIAA

Best Banks 2023

Winner: Capital One

Finalists:

Bank of America
BMO Harris
Chase Bank
Citibank
Citizens Bank
Fifth Third Bank
First Citizens Bank
First Republic Bank
KeyBank
M&T Bank
PNC Bank
TD Bank
The Huntington National Bank
Truist Bank
U.S. Bank
Wells Fargo Bank

Best Regional Banks 2023

Winner: Arvest Bank

Finalists:

Associated Bank
Bank of the West
Eastern Bank
First Horizon Bank
First National Bank of Omaha
First National Bank of Pennsylvania
Flagstar Bank
Frost Bank
Fulton Bank
MidFirst Bank
Pinnacle Bank
SouthState Bank
Texas Capital Bank
United Community Bank
Valley Bank
Zions Bancorporation

Best Credit Unions 2023

Winner: Alliant

Finalists:

Bethpage Federal Credit Union
Ent Credit Union
Hudson Valley Credit Union
Mountain America Credit Union
Navy Federal Credit Union
Patelco Credit Union
PSECU
Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union (RBFCU)
SchoolsFirst FCU

Best Online Banks 2023

Winner: Ally Bank

Finalists:

Amboy Direct
American Express National Bank
Axos Bank
Bank5 Connect
Barclays Bank
Bask Bank
Citizens Access
Current
Discover Bank
First Internet Bank
LendingClub Bank
Marcus by Goldman Sachs
NBKC
Salem Five Direct
SoFi
TIAA

Best Online and Neobank Savings Accounts 2023

Winner: Salem Five Direct

Finalists:

Ally Bank
American Express National Bank
Barclays
Bask Bank
Betterment
Bread Financial
Discover
GO2bank
LendingClub Bank
Marcus by Goldman Sachs
SoFi
Synchrony Bank
TAB Bank
TIAA

Best Neobanks 2023

Winner: SoFi

Finalists:

Acorns
Betterment
Chime
Current
GO2bank
LendingClub Bank
Revolut
Upgrade
Varo Bank

