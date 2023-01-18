Dr. Sandra Lee (AKA "Dr. Pimple Popper") Joins Sun Pharma Awareness Campaign to Spotlight the Role of Hormones in the Skin as an Underlying Cause of Acne

"AH-ha!™ It's Acne Hormones" features a diverse group of people affected by acne and highlights "AH-ha" moments to "pop" common acne myths and misconceptions

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc., USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (together "Sun Pharma"), today announced the launch of "AH-ha!™ It's Acne Hormones," an awareness campaign featuring board-certified dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee. The campaign is designed to spotlight hormones as a major underlying cause of acne, regardless of age, gender, or ethnicity. Acne is the most prevalent skin condition in the U.S., affecting up to 50 million Americans and 80% of people at some point during their lives.1,2

"I'm participating in the Sun Pharma campaign to help people who suffer from acne understand the crucial role that hormones play in causing the condition," said Dr. Lee, who is widely known by her TV and social media persona Dr. Pimple Popper. "I also want people to know that acne caused by hormones impacts everyone regardless of gender and can happen at any age – not just in teenagers."

The "AH-ha!™ It's Acne Hormones" campaign features graffiti-style visuals to profile more than 20 individuals at different life stages who share their personal struggles with acne, while highlighting their personalities, hobbies, and passions. The visuals also aim to "pop" common acne myths, such as the belief that only teenagers get acne or that acne is caused by poor hygiene, diet, or sweating, and uses "AH-ha" moments to dispel these misconceptions.

"Our market research revealed that people with acne have a strong desire to see their struggles with acne recognized, for example in acne product advertising, but also to have themselves depicted as more than just their acne," said Andy Nelson, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Medical Dermatology, Sun Pharma. "We have therefore devised the 'AH-ha!™ It's Acne Hormones' campaign featuring Dr. Lee as a unique way to showcase the diversity of people impacted by this common dermatological condition, while also highlighting the role of hormones in the skin as the start of the acne cycle."

Individual "AH-ha" moments are featured in graphics and video on the "AH-ha!™ It's Acne Hormones" website www.acnehormones.com and will be promoted through digital media throughout 2023.

About Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc., USA

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc. (USA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (SPIL). SPIL is the world's fourth largest specialty generic pharmaceutical company and India's top pharmaceutical company. A vertically integrated business and a skilled team enables it to deliver high-quality products, trusted by customers and patients in over 100 countries across the world, at affordable prices. Its global presence is supported by manufacturing facilities spread across 6 continents and approved by multiple regulatory agencies, coupled with a multi-cultural workforce comprising over 50 nationalities. SPIL fosters excellence through innovation supported by strong R&D capabilities across multiple R&D centers, with investments of approximately 6% of annual revenues in R&D. For further information, please visit www.sunpharma.com/usa & follow us on Twitter @SunPharma_US

References

