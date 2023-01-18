Cryoport Announces New Strategic Partnership with Syneos Health to Advance Cell & Gene Therapies

Partnership to Provide Cell and Gene Industry Integrated Solution including Cryoport's IntegriCell™ platform, and Supply Chain Services

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) ("Cryoport"), a leading global provider of innovative temperature-controlled supply chain solutions to the life sciences industry focused on the pharmaceutical and cell and gene therapy markets, today announced a new strategic partnership with Syneos Health® (NASDAQ: SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization purpose-built to accelerate customer success. Both Cryoport and Syneos Health are world leading solutions companies with deep expertise and experience supporting clinical and commercial stage therapies. The partnership will support the global advancement of cell and gene therapies, providing the industry's first fully integrated biopharmaceutical and supply chain solution.

The new partnership couples the full suite of clinical development services offered by Syneos Health with IntegriCell™, Cryoport's platform providing standardized apheresis collection through BioLife Cellular Therapy Services, (part of Takeda), cryopreservation services, risk mitigation services, logistics support, and secondary packaging.

Jerrell Shelton, CEO of Cryoport, said, "We are excited to be partnering with Syneos Health as our two companies share a common vision for advancing standardized cell and gene therapies in the clinical trial arena. Syneos Health strategically integrates clinical development, medical affairs and commercial capabilities to address modern market realities. Syneos Health understands the value and opportunity to the industry of integrating the first fully standardized apheresis collection and cryoprocessing platform, IntegriCell™, into their solutions offering. The work we are doing with Syneos Health underscores the value Cryoport brings to its partners as well as its customers and further enhances our leadership position in the global cell and gene industry."

Michael Brooks, COO, Syneos Health, said, "Leveraging our relationship with Cryoport, Syneos Health will help deliver seamless integration and insights for key services for cell and gene trial operations to biopharmaceutical customers. This partnership will further help to accelerate treatment timelines and improve outcomes by expanding patient access to these life-changing therapies worldwide."

About Cryoport, Inc.

Cryoport, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYRX), is a global leader in temperature-controlled supply chain solutions for the life sciences industry supporting life-saving cell and gene therapies across the research, clinical and commercial spectrum. With 38 strategic locations covering the Americas, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) and APAC (Asia Pacific), Cryoport's global platform provides mission-critical solutions, services, and products to the Biopharma, Animal Health, and Reproductive Medicine markets worldwide. In addition to its standard setting supply chain solutions, Cryoport is the world's largest manufacturer of cryogenic systems and one of the largest life science focused specialty couriers. As of September 30, 2022, Cryoport supported 9 commercial cell and gene therapies and 643 clinical trials globally, with 80 of these trials in Phase 3. For more information, visit www.cryoport.com or follow @cryoport on Twitter at www.twitter.com/cryoport for live updates.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health® (Nasdaq: SYNH) is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization purpose-built to accelerate customer success. We lead with a product development mindset, strategically integrating clinical development, medical affairs and commercial capabilities to address modern market realities. We bring together a talented team of professionals, who work across more than 110 countries, with a deep understanding of patient and physician behaviors and market dynamics. Together we share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers' delivery of important therapies to patients. Syneos Health supports a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture that cares for colleagues, customers, patients, communities and the environment. To learn more about how we are Shortening the distance from lab to life®, visit syneoshealth.com or subscribe to our podcast.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding the Company's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those related to the Company's industry, business, plans, strategy, acquisitions, including CRYOPDP and MVE Biological Solutions, financial results and financial condition. It is important to note that the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the effect of changing economic conditions, trends in the products markets, variations in the Company's cash flow, market acceptance risks, and technical development risks. The Company's business could be affected by a number of other factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") reports including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and any subsequent filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and the Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation, and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release.

