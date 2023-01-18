Avulux and Axon Optics join forces, offering the world's only lens clinically proven to block harmful light linked to migraine attacks

MIAMI, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Avulux, the innovator behind the world's only lens clinically proven to block the harmful light wavelengths that trigger and worsen migraine attacks, is pleased to announce that Axon Optics is now part of the Avulux family.

Axon Optics, which has been trusted for over a decade by people seeking to manage the impact of light, will now operate as the online retail division of Avulux.

"We know the devastating impact that migraine can have," said Dr. Bradley Katz, Founder and Chief Scientist at Axon Optics. "As a science-driven company, it is vital that we offer our customers the latest in precision light management, and that is the innovative technology found in Avulux lenses."

Avulux lenses block blue, amber and red light while letting in soothing green light – and research shows that this is more likely than other types of glasses to help people living with migraine. As part of a healthy lifestyle, the Avulux lens technology built into Axon Optics can help people manage the impact of light on their life.

"More than 80 percent of people with migraine are affected by light sensitivity which either triggers or worsens their attacks," said Dr. Charles Posternack, President and CEO of Avulux. "Both Axon Optics' and Avulux's goals are to help people living with migraine and light sensitivity. The Avulux lens is patented and is considered a breakthrough in therapeutic lens technology. Axon Optics has extensive experience in the optical industry and in serving customers with migraine and light sensitivity. With Axon Optics joining the Avulux family, we are able to work together to offer help to people who are living with migraine and light sensitivity."

In order to offer the best available technology, the company is phasing out the lenses previously sold by Axon Optics, which were based upon the older FL-41 tint. Clinically proven Avulux lenses are now available to customers on the Axon Optics website at www.AxonOptics.com. Axon Optics offers payment plans and a money-back guarantee.

To learn more about the science behind the Avulux technology, visit www.avulux.com.

