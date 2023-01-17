Vendavo Adds New Profitability Diagnostics to Margin Bridge Analyzer

New layer of easy-to-access profitability insights across business operations enables quick course of corrective action

DENVER, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vendavo, the global market leader in B2B price management and commercial excellence solutions, today announced new profitability diagnostics within Vendavo Margin Bridge Analyzer, the only enterprise-ready solution for out-of-the-box price/volume/mix revenue causality analysis for profit insights across the business. With the new diagnostics, customers can now easily conduct deep analysis across multiple business operations and cost drivers and clearly see all components of profitability.

Vendavo Logo (PRNewswire)

Now, pricers and CFOs have an aggregate view of what's impacting profitability...and they can take action to address it.

Input scarcity, lower demand, higher supply costs, pricing decisions and more can have a significant impact on profitability, individually or collectively. These details and more can now be brought into a single view for clear insight on what is driving company profitability and quick action when issues arise.

"Whether you have profitability woes or your profits are soaring, the executive team wants to know the root cause of pricing decisions," says Mitch Lee, Profit Evangelist, Vendavo. "The new diagnostics within Vendavo Margin Bridge Analyzer provides easy-to-access detail on what's driving your circumstance, from rising raw materials costs to foreign exchange rates or customers buying more in a certain geography."

With Vendavo Margin Bridge Analyzer, organizations can build and maintain unlimited user-defined price-volume-mix analysis through intuitive, clicks-not-code configurations. The easy-to-consume insights allow users to quickly analyze, simulate, and explain revenue and margin changes and to measure pricing strategy impact.

"Previously, there was plenty of data available in each branch of a margin bridge analysis, but it was hard to discern the effects of attributes spread out across different branches," Lee says. "Now, pricers and CFOs have an aggregate view of what's impacting profitability, including top and bottom performers, and can more easily plan a course of action to address it."

The new profitability diagnostics within Vendavo Margin Bridge Analyzer are available now. Visit here for more information and view the demo.

About Vendavo

Vendavo empowers global manufacturers and distributors to accelerate growth, profitability, and revenue with leading pricing, selling, and rebate management solutions. Enterprises like Ford, Emerson, Medtronic, GAF, and AmerisourceBergen rely on Vendavo to manage, optimize, and digitize their end-to-end commercial processes. Vendavo's SaaS solutions, team of pricing and selling experts, and proven, repeatable process accelerates value and outcomes that are not only predictable, but unrivaled. With Vendavo, the world's most ambitious B2B organizations can develop dynamic customer insights and execute optimal pricing strategies that maximize margin, boost sales effectiveness, and improve the customer experience.

Vendavo is headquartered in Denver, with offices in Czech Republic, India, and Sweden. For more information, please visit http://www.vendavo.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vendavo