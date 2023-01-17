Phosphorex Expands Leadership Team: Appoints David Tammaro as Chief Financial Officer

HOPKINTON, Mass., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Phosphorex, an Ampersand Capital Partners company, and drug delivery-focused contract development and manufacturing organization ("CDMO"), announced today the appointment of David Tammaro as Chief Financial Officer. David brings over 15 years of financial leadership experience and will lead all aspects of financial and administrative planning to support and enable the company's high growth plan. Prior to joining Phosphorex, David served as a consultant, working with senior leadership teams on the development and improvement of financial planning & analysis systems and processes, as well as cGMP facility buildouts. David has also held positions as Senior Director of Finance within the R&D Division of Curia (formerly AMRI), and Head of Financial Planning and Analysis for Thermo Fisher Scientific's Viral Vector Services division.

Ampersand Capital Partners is a middle market private equity firm dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. (PRNewsfoto/Ampersand Capital Partners) (PRNewswire)

"David's extensive financial background, knowledge with high growth CDMOs and cGMP facility buildouts will be critical as we embark on our own facility expansion here at Phosphorex," said Jarlath Keating, CEO of Phosphorex. "With David, we look forward to fulfilling our mission to serve our pharma and biotech clients. On behalf of the entire Phosphorex team, I welcome David and look forward to his contributions."

About Phosphorex

Phosphorex is a leading provider of drug delivery technologies and solutions. By harnessing the potential of microspheres and nanoparticles for drug delivery, Phosphorex offers tailored solutions and enabling technologies to optimize a drug's release rate, targeting ability, bioavailability, and deliverability, with the goal of achieving desired therapeutic effects while reducing adverse clinical outcomes. Phosphorex supports pharmaceutical and biotech companies through all phases of their development, from proof of concept to clinical studies. Phosphorex's mission is to help our partners solve complex problems and develop successful drugs to help patients. In August of 2022, Phosphorex announced a majority recapitalization by Ampersand Capital Partners, a private equity firm specializing in growth equity investments in the healthcare sector. Additional information about Phosphorex is available at www.phosphorex.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Founded in 1988, Ampersand is a middle market private equity firm with $3 billion of assets under management dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston, MA and Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive superior long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm's core healthcare sectors. For additional information, visit www.ampersandcapital.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Phosphorex (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ampersand Capital Partners