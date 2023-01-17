Pennybacker Capital Management Announces Executive Appointments

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennybacker Capital Management, LLC (Pennybacker), a leading real assets investment manager, today announced several leadership appointments. Tim Berry, founder and chief executive officer, has added co-chief investment officer responsibilities. Vince Reyna, CFA, previously chief investment officer, has been named senior principal and co-chief investment officer. In addition, Pennybacker has appointed Thomas Beier, CPA, Jason Dean and Lindsey Jacot to senior leadership roles.

Beier, previously chief operating officer, is now president. Dean, who was managing director and head of portfolio optimization, is now chief operating officer. Jacot, previously managing director, finance and corporate development and chief compliance officer, is now chief financial officer and chief compliance officer.

"At Pennybacker, we believe thoughtful succession planning is a key pillar in generating long-term successful outcomes for our clients and in the growth of our investment management platform," Berry said. "Thomas, Jason, and Lindsey are the next generation of senior leadership at Pennybacker, and we are excited to celebrate their achievements and support their continued advancement as we serve our clients with our broad range of real asset strategies. I also look forward to spending more time on investment strategy and execution, alongside Vince."

About Pennybacker Capital Management

Pennybacker Capital Management is a leading real assets investment manager with offices in Austin, New York, Denver, and Charlotte. The firm pursues relative value, evergreen, and critical infrastructure strategies within a broad spectrum of real asset classes, across the entire capital structure. Pennybacker has a proven 16+ year track record, having invested in and/or operated more than $7.2 billion of real estate value throughout the United States. The firm has sponsored seven discretionary relative value real estate private equity funds, two real estate tactical credit funds, nine syndicated investments, and two co-investments. For more information, visit https://www.pennybackercap.com.

Media Contacts

Margaret Kirch Cohen/Richard Chimberg

Newton Park PR, LLC

847-507-2229/617-312-4281

margaret@newtonparkpr.com

rich@newtonparkpr.com

View original content:

SOURCE Pennybacker Capital Management, LLC