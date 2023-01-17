NINE SKLAR KIRSH ATTORNEYS SELECTED TO 2023 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA SUPER LAWYERS LIST

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based law boutique Sklar Kirsh LLP announced that nine of the firm's attorneys have been selected by their peers for inclusion in the 2023 Southern California Super Lawyers lists.

Each year, no more than five percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by the research team to be named a 'Super Lawyer.' Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates, and peer reviews by practice area.

The following Sklar Kirsh attorneys have been selected to the 2023 Southern California Super Lawyers list:

Jennifer Borow: Business & Corporate

Peter Fischer: Real Estate

Justin Goldstein: Business Litigation

Stephen Halper: Business & Corporate

Robbin Itkin: Bankruptcy

Andrew Kirsh: Real Estate

Ian Landsberg: Bankruptcy

Michael Rosner: Business & Corporate

Jeffrey Sklar: Business & Corporate

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a boutique law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy, and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.

