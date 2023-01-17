MYAVANA Debuts The Future of Hair Care at CES With New AI-Driven Hair Analysis Technology For The Hair Care Industry

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consumers are set to benefit from a new scientific hair analysis tool that provides personalized hair care recommendations by beauty tech company, MYAVANA.

MYAVANA's scientific, personalized hair care system is revolutionary for consumers and haircare professionals alike.

Until now, consumers who wanted to know the best products to purchase for their hair care regimen have relied on the 1A to 4C curl pattern chart to determine their hair type. The challenge, however, is that many consumers can't identify their correct hair type, nor do they fit into just one category of hair types and hair needs. MYAVANA is building the future of hair care with its innovative hair analysis technology that takes Andre Walker's Hair Typing System a step further by identifying the unique combination of textures and types that a person has, introducing a Unique HairID and digital hair profiles for every consumer. This solves a very complex experience for the textured hair community sparked by the natural hair movement over the past decade. MYAVANA also offers a Hair Strand Analysis Kit , often referred to as "23&me for your hair" which offers a comprehensive healthy hair care plan by physically analyzing consumer's hair strands in a lab to identify the hair's condition, comprised of its porosity, elasticity, density, and overall health. Virtual consultations and education are also provided by their team of Healthy Hair Experts comprised of cosmetologists, trichologists, and dermatologists.

With a mission to transform the hair industry through science & technology, MYAVANA offers personalized hair care guidance through a combination of patented AI technology and customized hair care regimens. The company's state-of-the-art hair analysis tool allows users to take a close-up image of their hair to access a scientific analysis of the strands and intelligently determine the right products to use. The tool's image classifier AI, coupled with other filtration steps, provides a response that identifies the user's unique hair type and texture, then matches it with the most compatible products in the market. An integrated AI Layer detects whether the user has any combination of Straight, Wavy, Curly, Coily, or Kinky hair type and Fine, Medium, or Coarse hair texture, including the percentage combination of each. This solves a frustrating problem for those with multiple textures that follow a mostly trial and error process. After this, it passes on the attributes to a recommendation engine to suggest the best products, ingredients, and regimens for their hair type and texture combination. At CES, MYAVANA also debuted their Amazon Alexa skill, following participation in the Black Founders Build With Alexa program, and showcased their B-B dashboards providing real-time data and analytics on the hair care market.

Computer Scientist and Beauty Innovator, Candace Harris is the Co-Founder and CEO of MYAVANA, recognized as the pioneer of personalized hair care in 2016 on the Forbes 30 Under 30 List and saluted as this generation's "Madame CJ Walker of Tech". She blends her technology expertise with the cosmetology expertise of hair industry veteran Robin D. Groover who serves as Chief Hair Officer of the company, and recognized by generations of women for her extraordinary commitment to transformative chemical-free hair styling, inventions, and services. Over the years, MYAVANA has collaborated with several brands and recently launched a global partnership with Unilever, licensing its personalized hair care technology with its first Enterprise partner, expanding its reach to over 6 million visits per year on SheaMoisture.com. "It's been an incredible opportunity to join forces with a market leader in this industry and innovate the hair care experience to better serve our personal hair needs and goals," Harris says.

"We are so proud to partner with MYAVANA to combine the world of technology and hair education with quality products from SheaMoisture designed with Black haircare in mind," says Taydra Mitchell Jackson, Chief Marketing Officer at SheaMoisture. "SheaMoisture is steadfast in its commitment to encouraging and investing in Black women entrepreneurs, especially through initiatives that promote STEM opportunities, to further promote economic growth within the Black community and work towards closing the racial wealth gap".

The MYAVANA hair analysis tool premiered as a feature in the SheaMoisture Live Experience at the Afro Hair & Beauty Live event in London and Natural Hair Academy in Paris last year and will continue its reach into global markets. MYAVANA's scientific, personalized hair care system has been revolutionary for consumers and haircare professionals alike. Consumers have hailed the company's strand analysis kit as educational, a hair care game changer and a self-esteem booster, with over 76% purchasing their recommended products and over 90% achieving successful results with their hair.

MYAVANA will launch its B-B Hair & Beauty Network at the International Beauty Show in New York this March to deploy it's technology and retail it's hair analysis kits through salons, retailers, beauty supply stores, and other hair product e-commerce companies, including a dedicated focus on professional education, training professional stylists on natural hair care techniques, and re-educating the market on healthy hair care practices.

Techturized Inc. (dba MYAVANA) is a global Black-owned, women-led beauty tech company that analyzes hair strands to recommend personalized hair care regimens. With over 50,000 customers and subscribers worldwide, MYAVANA is the first AI system to recognize textured, multicultural hair. Their recommendation methodology is scientifically proven for all hair challenges and hair care needs, and is trusted by some of the biggest brands, including Sephora, Unilever, and Amazon. MYAVANA was engineered by Computer Scientist Candace Mitchell Harris and has been featured by Forbes, TechCrunch, Inc. Magazine, Buzzfeed, SXSW, Black Enterprise, CNN, CNBC, ESSENCE, EBONY, BET, Marie Claire, WWD, MSNBC, Naturally Curly, The Real, and Business Insider. For more information, visit MYAVANA.com .

