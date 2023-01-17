CAESARSTONE TO DEBUT MULTI-MATERIAL PORTFOLIO AT KBIS 2023

Quartz Surfacing Pioneer Adds Porcelain and Natural Stone to Offerings

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesarstone will transform the countertop industry in North America in 2023 with the monumental launch of its multi-material surfaces portfolio: Porcelain and Natural Stone will join the Quartz and Outdoor Quartz portfolio for which the company is so well-known for. For over 35 years, Caesarstone has been turning design dreams into reality as the global leader in premium surfaces, specializing in countertops that create dynamic spaces of inspiration in the heart of the home. The expanded portfolio of more than 100 colors tastefully combines the company's innovative technology with its powerful design passion, empowering consumers to design with freedom. The new additions to the Caesarstone portfolio will debut at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) January 31-February 2, 2023, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Booth N651.

Caesarstone Porcelain 501 Snowdrift is part of Caesarstone's Multi-Material surfaces to be shown at KBIS 2023. (PRNewswire)

"This is a pivotal moment for Caesarstone," said Ken Williams, President & CEO of Caesarstone The Americas. "We wanted to make it easy for people to design their dream spaces by offering our multi-material surface solutions all in one place. Across the world, people choose Caesarstone because we bring joy and freedom to the design process. We strive to be a leader in design, innovation, and sustainability and are incredibly proud to once again work with designer Brian Brown to showcase this launch at KBIS 2023."

Expanding its product portfolio is just one of many initiatives Caesarstone is undertaking to achieve its strategic mission to become the leading, multi-material surfaces brand and the first brand of choice for countertops all over the world; all under one brand—the trusted Caesarstone name. Adding Porcelain and Natural Stone allows Caesarstone to expand its product offering with new designs and application possibilities creating a mixed portfolio of infinite options.

For the new Porcelain range, Caesarstone utilizes its technological expertise and design leadership to capture the visual qualities of a wide range of material types: from natural marble to the industrial aspects of concrete and metal. The heightened veining, palpable textures, and dynamic patterns of the Porcelain collection are available in a highly curated range of 25. The product marks a leap forward in technology, functionality, and design specifically developed for countertop application, boosting functional properties that make it a superior option for this application:

Superior durability to withstand stains, scratches and outdoor elements

Extreme heat resistance

Designs with striking color schemes, bolder veins, textures, and patterns

Caesarstone Porcelain offers the same non-porous hygienic health and easy maintenance benefits as the company's quartz offerings.

On January 31, Caesarstone will host a select group of fabricators for a special unveiling of the new Porcelain Collection at the Cili at the Bali Hai Golf Club. The evening, hosted by Caesarstone global team members from R&D and Marketing, will include a Q&A about the new product, an overview of the company's industry-leading Master of Stone program, as well as cocktails and dinner.

A curated collection of responsibly sourced, high-quality Natural Stone also joins the Caesarstone portfolio in select markets around the country. Stock will vary from location to location and will include some of the world's most beautiful and exotic marbles, granites, and quartzites.

Caesarstone

Outdoor

Quartz was the first-of-its

-

kind in the surfaces industry. Designed and tested to withstand the sun's rays and the most extreme outdoor weather conditions year after year, Caesarstone's outdoor surfaces provide the answer for every homeowner's desire to cook, dine and entertain from the comforts of their own outdoor space.

The entire Outdoor collection is non-porous, durable, scratch, stain, mold and mildew resistant, and easy-to-clean

Can sustain high temperature of 122F (50 Celsius) to as low as -22F (-30 Celsius)

Porcelain is also a suitable and superior option for outdoor application

The Caesarstone KBIS installation, entitled JUXTAPOSED, is designed by Brian Brown Studio to highlight the beauty and diversity of the company's expanded offerings in a warm & welcoming manner. "We really want to show off Caesarstone's expertise with multiple materials," said Brown. "So we used all of the different textures and colors to create a truly dynamic design, one that celebrates the diversity of options available. The juxtaposition of the materials creates an interesting design effect while allowing viewers to easily compare and contrast the offerings."

Brown, the founder of San Diego-based Brian Brown Studio, is a designer known for sophisticated yet warm interiors that focus on the beauty and functionality of indoor-outdoor living and the importance of materials. He is a trusted partner of Caesarstone and has designed award-winning installations showcasing the beauty and functionality of its surfaces.

In support of Caesarstone's sustainability mission, the KBIS booth has been designed to be used multiple times: it will debut at the Interior Design Show in Toronto, January 19-22, before traveling to KBIS. And will then go on to permanent installation at Caesarstone showrooms around the country.

The booth will feature two kitchens, both of which will be busy throughout the show hosting high-energy events: "Turn Up The Heat" with chef Kevin Des Chanes cooking up delicious recipes on the Caesarstone Porcelain surface installed with the Invisacook induction system throughout the day; while the outdoor kitchen will be home to experts demonstrating the ease of designing living space for out-of-doors using Caesarstone materials and the Pro-Fit Outdoor Living system.

Additionally, demos of the company's revolutionary Caesarstone Connect will take place throughout the show. The CS Connect program supports partner retailers with an integrated online estimator and project management tool that's designed to simplify the inspiration-to-installation journey for retailers and their customers.

"We believe in leading by example" said Gail Conroy, Vice President Marketing for Caesarstone The Americas. "And we understand that our reputation as a leader in our industry not only depends on our products, but also on the way we engage with each other, our partners, customers and suppliers."

All Caesarstone manufactured surfaces are made from naturally occurring minerals utilizing the purest particles molded together with resins and pigments to create a sustainable product that is non-porous, non-toxic, hosts no bacteria, mold, or mildew, and requires no sealants or wax. All are independently certified as low-emitting by GREENGUARD and are SNF-certified. All Caesarstone manufactured surfaces are long-lasting and durable, providing both improved life-cycle cost and additional investment value. All are backed by lifetime warranties to reflect the high performance and durability qualities while meeting stringent product emission standards and having very little impact on indoor air quality.

Now, with the addition of Porcelain and Natural Stone, consumers can find their dream surface no matter the material. A Caesarstone countertop lets life unfold around it because it is made for whatever life brings.

All the new Caesarstone designs will be available nationwide in Summer 2022 (TBC). Visit Caesarstone at KBIS, January 31 – February 2, 9:00am – 5:00pm, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Booth N651.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone is a global leader of premium surfaces, specializing in countertops that create dynamic spaces of inspiration in the heart of the home. Established in 1987, its multi-material portfolio of over 100 colors combines the company's innovative technology with its powerful design passion. Spearheading high-quality, sustainable surfaces, Caesarstone delivers functional resilience with timeless beauty, for a vast range of applications, including kitchen countertops, bathroom vanities, and more, for indoor and outdoor spaces. Since it pioneered quartz countertops over thirty years ago, the brand has expanded into porcelain and natural stone and is on the ground in more than 50 countries worldwide while enhancing customer experience through the expansion of groundbreaking digital platforms & services.

