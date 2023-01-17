AS Beauty Diversifies Growing Portfolio with Acquisition of Bliss World

This marks the company's fifth acquisition since 2019 and first foray into skincare.

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AS Beauty is proud to announce its recent acquisition of Bliss, a cruelty-free, planet-friendly skincare brand, in a move that signals the company's intention to diversify its growing portfolio.

Since 2019 AS Beauty has successfully grown to become a thriving company of prestige color cosmetics brands. Today, its owned brand portfolio consists of Laura Geller Beauty, Julep Beauty, Mally Beauty, and Cover FX. Bliss World marks its first foray into skincare.

"The acquisition of Bliss marks the next phase of growth for AS Beauty," says Ralph Azrak, Chief Operating Officer of AS Beauty. "Our approach to business development has allowed us to find exponential success in growing brands in the mass and traditional beauty space, and we are excited to use our resources and strategies to break into the skincare category and take this business to even greater heights."

Founded in 2006 and relaunched in 2018, the Bliss World brand has seen strong reception and traction in drug and mass retailers – with over 30,000 retail points of distribution at Target, Walmart, CVS, and Walgreens. Over the years, it has stayed laser-focused on its mission to create clean, dermatologist-tested, and thoughtfully formulated products, and in 2021 became the first-ever skincare brand sold at mass and drug to receive B Corp Certification.

"It is very exciting for the Bliss brand to enter its next chapter of growth with AS Beauty, their operational excellence, and strong digital expertise will accelerate the brand growth and mission of making the Bliss brand accessible to all," says Meri Baregamian, CEO of Bliss.

AS Beauty is excited to continue investing in and supporting Bliss' mission to drive innovation in the skincare industry. This acquisition is a milestone for AS Beauty, marking a pivot from color cosmetics to skincare and emerging brands as it continues to seek opportunities to diversify its portfolio.

For more information, please contact Sara Mitzner, VP of Brand Marketing at AS Beauty, smitzner@asbeautyco.com

ABOUT AS BEAUTY: Based in New York, NY, AS Beauty is focused on developing global beauty brands that deliver real-world solutions to a diverse consumer base. Founded in 2019 by Alan and Joey Shamah, the original founders of elf Cosmetics, and Victor and Ralph Azrak, who previously ran and sold an apparel business, the company's current portfolio consists of Laura Geller Beauty, Julep Beauty, Mally Beauty, and Cover FX What sets AS Beauty apart is its dedication to female-founded brands that tell a unique story while making the latest innovations accessible to all.

ABOUT BLISS WORLD: Bliss World is a B Corp Certified clean, cruelty-free, planet-friendly skincare brand on a mission to empower everyone to achieve a higher state of happy, one self-care moment at a time. Founded in 1996 with a single New York City spa that ignited a modern skincare revolution, Bliss continues to deliver efficacious, transformative products available at accessible prices in the U.S., UK and Canada. Bliss believes taking care of ourselves, each other and the environment is fundamental to achieving a higher state of happy. That's why it guides everything we do.

