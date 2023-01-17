Bank of Clarke County Changes Name, Branding

BERRYVILLE, Va., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of Clarke County, a northern Virginia-based community bank, announced today that it is changing its name to Bank of Clarke, as well as updating its logo and branding.

As the Bank expanded away from its original area of service in Clarke and Frederick Counties into Loudoun and Fauquier Counties and added loan production offices in Tyson's Corner and Frederick, MD, the decision was made to eliminate the word "County." This will ensure inclusivity in all of the communities in the Bank's footprint.

The Bank also took this as an opportunity to change its logo and other branding to reflect this strategy; the previous logo had been in place since 1998. In addition, the Bank will introduce a new slogan – "We're the Bank for that" – highlighting the depth and breadth of Bank's offering, which includes banking, lending, and wealth management capabilities, for retail and business customers.

"We are continuously looking for new opportunities to bring our brand of community banking to more customers," says Brandon Lorey, the Bank's President and CEO. "A modern brand shows future customers what we already know – that Bank of Clarke is a contemporary bank with all the products and services that big banks offer. I believe the new brand reflects the vibrant organization that we are."

Bank of Clarke's mission is to be a trusted partner in the communities it serves. Utilizing the power of every connection, its financial solutions are designed to help people achieve their monetary goals, at every stage of life. The Bank's vision is to build life-long relationships with customers, employees, shareholders, and communities. It is dedicated to remaining a high-performing, independent community bank, providing best-in-class technology, products, and services.

