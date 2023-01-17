Alidade Capital Closes Fifth Value-Add Real Estate Fund at $250.6 Million

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alidade Capital, LLC ("Alidade Capital"), a real estate fund manager, today announced that it has closed its fifth value-add real estate fund, Alidade Capital Fund V, LP ("ACF V"), with $250.6 million in capital commitments, slightly surpassing the original target of $250 million. The fund received strong support from new and existing investors across the United States, including a diverse mix of public and private pensions, endowments, foundations, insurance companies, and high net worth individuals.

ACF V intends to target real estate investments located in innovation ecosystems that are attractive to companies in transformational industries such as life science, engineering, robotics, software, and other technology related industries. ACF V further plans to target investing in select secondary geographic markets where the firm can leverage its expertise and relationships. The firm believes that properties with a tenancy comprised in large part of these types of companies will result in above average rent growth, provide for ample exit opportunities, and reduce counterparty risk. The Firm's ability to identify innovation ecosystems provides the opportunity for strong expansion during times of economic growth and offers resiliency during periods of economic contraction.

"We are pleased to close our fifth value-add real estate fund, which marks an exceptional milestone for our real estate platform," said Geoff Langdon, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Alidade Capital. "We are thankful for the strong support of our new and existing investors as we continue to build on the performance of our prior managed funds."

"By targeting a tenant base made up of innovation industry-based companies that are growing beyond the average U.S. economy, we feel our real estate investments are starting off in a strong position; these companies are generally reliable rent payers and, as they continue to grow, generally require more real estate space," said Mr. Langdon. "The thematic strategy and the breadth of our team's capabilities position us well to invest strategically in this dynamic environment. We look forward to identifying a diverse range of investments where we see strong growth and an opportunity to create significant additional value for our investors."

ACF V represents a 67% increase in committed capital from its predecessor fund, which raised $150 million and closed in April 2017.

About Alidade Capital

Alidade Capital, LLC ("Alidade Capital") is a real estate fund manager and registered investment advisor. Alidade Capital targets value-add real estate investments in select secondary markets with a typical transaction size of $10-$50 million. The firm was founded in 2010 and as of September 30, 2022, had approximately $694 million in regulatory assets under management. Alidade Capital uses a highly analytical approach to evaluating target markets and seeks attractive risk-adjusted returns by acquiring high quality, well-located commercial real estate assets with existing cash flow and by adding value. Alidade Capital focuses on repositioning and creating value in assets that provide direct exposure to innovation companies as tenants, with a bias towards the life sciences and technology industries that typically utilize R&D Flex and Low-Finish and High-Finish Industrial asset types. For more information, please visit www.alidadecapital.com.

