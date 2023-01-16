NEXT WEEK: Colorado School Choice Week Brings Hope and Support to Families Exploring K-12 Education Options

Colorado celebrates educational options and quality education during the annual School Choice Week

DENVER, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 433 celebrations of educational opportunity this month as traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning options, private schools, and home educators highlight their unique choices.

NSCW 2023 (PRNewswire)

During the last two years, families and educators in Colorado have faced the academic consequences of the pandemic. A survey this month by the National School Choice Awareness Foundation showed that 53.7 percent of parents have recently explored or are currently considering new options for their child's education. During School Choice Week 2023, parents can learn about school choice and attend local events as they consider their K-12 options for the next school year.

The Nation's Report Card (NAEP) released in 2022 underlined the need to invest in quality education options. Colorado had greater learning losses than the nation as a whole, and the economic impacts on affected youth and on the state become very large.

Across the country, parents can choose between traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools, homeschooling, and newer options like learning pods or microschooling.

But education policy varies from state to state. Colorado parents may be able to choose any traditional public school within their district, or in another district, based on the state's flexible open enrollment laws. Colorado also offers several free, full-time online learning options for students statewide. On the other hand, the state does not offer a private school choice program, in contrast to the majority of U.S. states.

Across Colorado, events that are positive, supportive of a wide variety of school options, and family-friendly are planned, from in-school activities to large celebrations. Among the notable celebrations will be a school fair in Colorado Springs, organized by Parents Challenge, on January 21; a spirit week, with events including a yellow day and door decorating contest organized by Franklin Middle School, a traditional public school in Greeley; and the McNichols Civic Center in Denver lighting up with the colors of school choice on Jan. 22.

"Colorado has particularly robust options when it comes to choice within the public school system, and families have a great opportunity this month to evaluate which they may want to choose for the upcoming academic year," said Shelby Doyle, vice president of public awareness at the National School Choice Awareness Foundation. "In a state like Colorado, it is vital for families to know their options."

To download a guide to Colorado school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area or see celebration photos visit schoolchoiceweek.com/colorado.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, public charter, public magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

