Undercover Snacks Launches Enterprise-wide at Publix

The innovative woman-owned snack manufacturer has launched its Chocolate Quinoa Crisps across Publix Super Markets.

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Undercover Snacks, the rapidly growing NJ-based manufacturer of unbelievably delicious, crazy-crispy chocolate snacks that are secretly better for you, announced today that Publix Super Markets has launched three of their phenomenally delicious flavors enterprise-wide. Publix is now carrying Undercover's 2 oz bags of Dark Chocolate + Sea Salt, Milk Chocolate, and Dark Chocolate + Blueberries, offering consumers across the Southeast an incredible new snacking experience.

Undercover Snacks Launches Chocolate Quinoa Crisps Enterprise-wide at Publix!

"We believe launching in Publix is a game changer," said Diana Levy, Founder, Co-Owner and CEO of Undercover Snacks. "Our products will now be available in the largest supermarket chain in the Southeast, and one of the largest chains in the country, giving consumers an additional 1900 retail locations to purchase our delicious allergy-friendly snacks. Being selected by Publix affirms our belief that our unique product offering, coupled with our enormous capacity to manufacture will enable us to continue to achieve expansive growth in a rapidly evolving snack market."

About Undercover Snacks:

Undercover Snacks is a covert operation, crafting delicious chocolate snacks that are secretly better for you. Satisfying even the truest chocoholics, Undercover Snacks offers tasty, guilt-free, gluten-free and allergen-friendly treats with superfood protein and lower sugar and calories. The WBENC-certified woman-owned company was launched in 2017 by CEO & Founder Diana Levy, who sought an innovative solution for her own healthier chocolate cravings, and those of her 2-out-of 3 daughters diagnosed with Celiac Disease. Undercover is safely made in the company's own custom engineered, SQF-certified chocolate factory located in East Hanover, New Jersey. Find all nine flavors of Undercover's award winning dark and milk chocolate-covered crispy quinoa snacks on Amazon.com, UndercoverSnacks.com, and over 15,000 stores including all Kroger banners, Publix, Whole Foods, Albertsons, CVS, Rite-Aid, and an expanding number of natural, specialty and grocery retailers. They are also frequently available in snack boxes onboard United and other airlines.

