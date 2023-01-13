Nikola Moves Battery Manufacturing to Coolidge, Ariz.

Cypress, Calif. Production Facility to Close by July 2023

PHOENIX, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero emission transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, today announced that it is moving its battery manufacturing from Cypress, Calif. to its Coolidge, Ariz. manufacturing facility. The move, which the company expects to complete by early Q3, brings Nikola's truck assembly, fuel cell power module assembly, and battery module and pack production under one roof and includes battery line automation geared toward improving quality and increasing efficiencies.

The company intends to maintain manufacturing operations in Cypress through the end of Q2 2023, while it brings its production capabilities in Coolidge online and works through a detailed transition plan to prevent manufacturing disruptions.

"This decision reinforces our commitment to finding ways to optimize our cost structure and create a sustainable business model," said Michael Lohscheller, Nikola Corporation President and CEO. "We remain focused on meeting our 2023 milestones, including pack and module production targets."

A battery engineering presence is expected to remain in California at a separate facility to focus on the development of Nikola's next generation battery management system software and modules.

Nikola completed the acquisition of Romeo Power on October 14, 2022.

