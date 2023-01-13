InventHelp Inventor Develops a Way to Improve Storing and Retrieving Medical Information (CCT-4413)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to reduce medical error and this invention could improve patient outcomes, said an inventor from Cincinnati, Ohio, "so I invented CHART RIGHT."

The invention has the potential to reduce medical errors along with improving operating efficiency in many aspects of health care services delivery. It's a quick and easy reference for new health care employees to get to know patients and maintains accuracy of patents' medical information. This would improve information access to health care services delivery and would be easier and faster to use.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CCT-4413, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

