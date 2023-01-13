Fetch Pet Insurance's 101 Donations Campaign Raises $316,000 for Project Street Vet

Inaugural campaign exceeds goal, ensuring Project Street Vet is able to expand operations in 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetch Pet Insurance (Fetch), a leading pet insurance provider offering the most comprehensive pet insurance in North America, today announced that a total of $316,000 was raised during its first 101 Donations campaign as title sponsor for Project Street Vet (PSV), a nonprofit public charity that provides free veterinary care, treatment and support to the pets of individuals experiencing homelessness and housing vulnerability. Through an integrated marketing strategy, the 101 Donations campaign generated more than 1500 gifts from across the U.S. and Canada, totaling just over $215,000. With the addition of $101,000 from Fetch, Project Street Vet will begin 2023 with three times the financial resources it had in 2022.

"We're thrilled with the success of the 101 Donations campaign; these funds will support the ongoing efforts of the Southern California and Atlanta chapters and enable expansion to another two communities in 2023," said Hilary Palotay, Director, Communications and Corporate Responsibility at Fetch. "We're announcing the newest team in Orlando this week at the Veterinary Meeting & Expo (VMX). The work of Project Street Vet is made possible not only with financial support but with the dedicated veterinary volunteers who give their time and expertise. We're committed to continuing to raise awareness of Project Street Vet's life-saving mission and build a robust team of Street Vets nationwide."

Fetch and PSV began their partnership in early 2022. With Fetch's support, PSV was able to grow its presence in Southern California where the organization was founded by Dr. Kwane Stewart, a licensed veterinarian, and establish a chapter in Atlanta, Georgia expanding its work to the eastern U.S. As a result of this growth, PSV treated nearly 600 pets of the unhoused in 2022, providing everything from routine care to life-saving surgeries, all at no cost to the pet parent.

PSV is launching a new chapter in Orlando, Florida led by Dr. Mary Anne Bowen. Dr. Bowen currently practices at Animal Hospital at Baldwin Park in Orlando. She attended the Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine and has completed additional training in Pain Management and Palliative Care, as well as Fear Free Medicine.

"We are incredibly thankful for our partnership with Fetch and overwhelmed by the success of the 101 Donations campaign," said Dr. Stewart. "Our ability to expand operations, like the newest chapter in Orlando, demonstrates how contributions made to Project Street Vet are making an impact for pets in need every day. I look forward to achieving even more in 2023."

Fetch and PSV will be exhibiting at the Annual 2023 Veterinary Meeting & Expo (VMX), January 14-18 in Orlando at booth #3915.

To learn more about Project Street Vet and how to volunteer or donate, visit: https://www.fetchpet.com/psv

To learn more about Fetch Pet Insurance, visit: https://www.fetchpet.com/

About Project Street Vet

Founded by Dr. Kwane Stewart, Project Street Vet is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit public charity that provides free veterinary care, treatment, and support to the pets of individuals experiencing homelessness and/or housing vulnerability. According to the State of Homelessness: 2021, it is estimated that over 580,400 people are experiencing homelessness in America, with an estimated 10% - 25% having a pet.

Dr. Kwane is a graduate from the renowned Colorado State University Veterinary Program and is a California practicing veterinarian for over 22 years. Many years ago, during a five-year tenure as a shelter veterinarian in a struggling, depressed area of California, Dr. Kwane began to form a true understanding for those that struggle to afford health care for their pets. Over the past ten years, Kwane has quietly volunteered his time traveling city streets of California giving free veterinary services to the pets of individuals experiencing homelessness. Dr. Kwane estimates that he has cared for hundreds of pets doing his street vet work prior to 2020, when Project Street Vet was formed. Today, he continues to lead the Project Street Vet mission with his inspirational message of "no judgment, just help" and hopes the growing team can continue to find and care for these families.

About Fetch Pet Insurance

Fetch Pet Insurance provides the most comprehensive pet insurance in North America through one universal coverage plan. As the only pet insurance recommended by The Dodo, the most-viewed and most-engaged animal brand in the world, Fetch also offers pet parents actionable, data-driven health and wellness advice that can help them stay ahead of their pet's health and enjoy more good days together.

Fetch insurance policies are administered by Fetch Insurance Services, LLC (d/b/a Fetch by The Dodo, Fetch by The Dodo, LLC in Michigan & New Mexico, and Fetch by The Dodo Insurance Services, LLC in California) and underwritten by XL Specialty Insurance Company, a Delaware Corporation, or AXIS Insurance Company, an Illinois Corporation, in the U.S. and AXIS Reinsurance Company (Canadian Branch) in Canada. Fetch is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

