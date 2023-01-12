OtterBox Unveils Wireless Charging Stand for uniVERSE Case System

Expands capability of the modular uniVERSE Case System with fast charging and data transfer

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OtterBox announces the launch of its Wireless Charging Stand for the uniVERSE Case System, made for USB-C compatible tablets for retail employees in store or working out in the field. Whether on the counter, retail floor or charging between shifts, the new uniVERSE Wireless Charging Stand offers fast charging and efficient data transfer to keep enterprise technology up and running for maximum productivity.

Designed for ease of use and reliability, the uniVERSE Wireless Charging Stand features a two-part design that takes seconds to install. Users simply attach the puck to the tablet, install the case and then click the case directly into the stand. Because of this adaptable design, and with a desire to make remote accessibility easier than ever, the stand acts as a fast charging and data transfer destination for an organization's tablets while also giving workers the flexibility of seamlessly removing the tablet for on-the-go duties. Now an employee working at a customer service counter can complete tasks on their tablet while it is charging and take the tablet with them to assist a customer, quickly and without hassle.

"Fast charging and reliable, efficient data transfer are top tech priorities for businesses and their employees across the globe. Our Wireless Charging Stand for uniVERSE addresses those needs, while providing necessary trusted protection," said Brian Jacoby, Senior Vice President of OtterBox Business Solutions. Employees will no longer have to struggle with cables or remember to plug in their devices, freeing them to be more productive and able to switch between stationary and mobile job assignments instantly."

This new uniVERSE accessory is sturdy and stable to hold the tablet securely. The connector puck nests seamlessly inside the case. The sleek, easy-to-use design works with USB-C tablets including Apple iPad and Samsung Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro to be held at the desired angle to tackle any job.

To learn more about the uniVERSE Wireless Charging Stand and how it assures your organization's devices are always ready for use and equipped for the task at hand, visit OtterBoxBusiness.com.

OtterBox announces the launch of its Wireless Charging Stand for the uniVERSE Case System, made for USB-C compatible tablets for retail employees in store or working out in the field. (PRNewswire)

