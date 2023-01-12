Jacksonville University, Mayo Clinic collaborate to expand one-year Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program

The expansion will double the number of students in the program at its Arlington campus and will create three opportunities each year for students to enter the program.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advancing its efforts to meet the call for more nurses in Florida and across the U.S., Jacksonville University announced the expansion of its successful one-year Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program in close collaboration with a new clinical partner: Mayo Clinic.

Jacksonville University (Jacksonville, Fla.) is expanding its 12-month accelerated nursing program with clinical partner Mayo Clinic to meet the call for more nurses in the U.S. (PRNewswire)

The Jacksonville University and Mayo Clinic 12-month Second Degree BSN Program within the Keigwin School of Nursing offers qualified individuals an accelerated path to earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in just one year. Applications are now open for the new program and classes are expected to begin in Summer 2023.

"We're building on the highly successful ABSN programs already offered within the nationally recognized Keigwin School of Nursing with a long-time, world class partner in healthcare, the Mayo Clinic," said President Tim Cost. "Jacksonville University and its preeminent nursing faculty are proud to educate students alongside skilled nurses in the most esteemed hospital in the state of Florida. We look forward to continuing to invest in our partnership with one of the most trusted names in healthcare."

In 2021, Jacksonville University first launched its 12-month ABSN program in close partnership with renowned provider Baptist Health, based at JU's campus in the Arlington area of Jacksonville, Fla. In 2022, the University announced it is expanding the program to its Palm Coast location with the help of clinical partners such as Flagler Hospital. With the addition of the Mayo Clinic partnership, students now have three pathways into the program with three separate start times throughout the calendar year – fall, spring and summer – offering more flexibility for those looking to make a career change into nursing.

Students enrolled in the Mayo Clinic ABSN program will receive premier nursing education and faculty expertise from Jacksonville University's esteemed Keigwin School of Nursing along with hands-on skills training from Mayo Clinic's experienced, talented clinical nurse teachers. The Mayo Clinic ABSN cohorts will utilize a Dedicated Education Unit model, an innovative academic practice partnership that allows for flexible clinical scheduling, socialization to the role of a nurse, enable professional growth and foster relationships with Mayo Clinic staff. Individuals with a bachelor's degree in any field are eligible for the accelerated degree program, with the completion of several prerequisite courses for those coming from outside healthcare backgrounds.

Students will earn their clinical hours at the Mayo Clinic campus in Jacksonville, named the No. 1 Hospital in Florida by U.S. News & World Report for 2022-2023. The comprehensive medical center is one of three locations in the U.S., with the others in Rochester, Minnesota and Phoenix, Arizona.

"Nurses are the heartbeat of Mayo Clinic and a critical part of the quality care that we provide to our patients," said Kent Thielen, M.D., CEO, Mayo Clinic in Florida. "Educating and training the nurses of tomorrow is a top priority across all of health care and we look forward to partnering with JU on this accelerated nursing program."

Jacksonville University's nationally recognized nursing programs are among the most sought-after programs at the University, with nearly one in every four students at JU majoring in nursing. The accelerated programs are also proven to be effective in providing exceptional hands-on education and preparing students for nursing careers. The Keigwin School of Nursing boasts a 96.6% pass rate on the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN) through the third quarter of 2022 – one of the highest pass rates in the state.

For more information on eligibility and to apply, visit www.ju.edu/mayonursing.

As northeast Florida's premier private institution of higher education, Jacksonville University is consistently recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the Best Regional Universities in the South. Founded in 1934, the University offers more than 100 majors, minors, and programs, including in-demand degrees in Nursing, Business, Marine Science, Engineering, Finance, and Psychology, as well as those in the highly specialized fields of Aviation, Communication Sciences and Disorders, Film, Animation, and Healthcare Administration. With its five colleges, eleven schools and four institutes, Jacksonville University's 235-acre riverfront campus is minutes from downtown and from beautiful area beaches.

