Inter&Co to Host Investor Day on January 18, 2023

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inter&Co (Nasdaq: INTR and B3:INBR32), the premier Super App in the Americas providing financial and digital commerce services to more than 24 million customers in Brazil and the US, will host its Investor Day on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Those interested in viewing Investor Day may register on the Company's Investor Relations website at ri.bancointer.com.br/en/. Details are as follows:

Event: Inter&Co Investor Day 2023

Date: Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Webcast Time: 7:00AM ET – 11:00AM ET ( 9:00AM BRT – 1:00PM BRT)

The Inter 2023 Investor Day will provide an overview of Inter's strategy, solutions and financial performance. In addition, Inter executives will engage in deep-dive discussions on Inter's Super App, its complete suite of banking solutions, its integrated suite of digital commerce services, global expansion, all-in-one platform and unit economics.

While Inter is still in the early stages of its evolution, it has seen tremendous growth. Last quarter, Inter reported 47% annual growth in its Loan Portfolio, R$50 in average monthly revenue per active client, and R$1.5 billion in Gross Revenue, which grew 85% year over year. Inter also reported over 500,000 Global Accounts and is adding over 5,000 per work day. Its global capabilities were further extended following its acquisition of USEND in the United States, last year.

During the event, Inter's leadership team will unveil its long-term outlook and path to profitability, and hold a live Q&A session with investors.

A replay of the presentation will be available on the Inter investor relations website at ri.bancointer.com.br/en/ following the completion of the event.

About Inter&Co

Inter&Co is the holding company of Inter Group and indirectly holds all of Banco Inter's shares. Inter is a digital bank that simplifies people's lives, where everything is integrated in a single app. Inter offers a complete range of services in banking, investments, credit, insurance and cross-border services, in addition to a marketplace that brings together the best retailers in Brazil and the United States.

