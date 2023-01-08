New era in China: Kindergarten teacher passionate about growth of students

Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 5:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

BEIJING, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

Jody-Leigh Pienaar from South Africa is a teacher in an international kindergarten in Chengdu. She has been living and working there for three years. Chengdu is a trendy city where new things are popping up all the time and everyone can find their preferred lifestyle, according to Jody.

As a teacher, Pienaar is always passionate about each student's English learning and personal growth. Seeing students learning and progressing has brought her a great sense of accomplishment, Jody says.

Watch the video to find out more.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r5quFeDx4Yw

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-era-in-china-kindergarten-teacher-passionate-about-growth-of-students-301716013.html

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.