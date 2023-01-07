Yadea Marks CES Debut by Unveiling High-Speed Electric Motorcycles, New Technologies in US for First Time

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 5th, Yadea, the world's leading electric two-wheeler brand, made its debut at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, unveiling a range of new products and technologies in its 2023 product launch. As well as being the debut appearance for Yadea at CES, the product launch at the world's biggest tech event saw the US debut of the all-new high-speed straddle electric motorcycle series Yadea Keeness VFD and the high-speed pedal electric motorcycle Yadea E150.

CES 2023 saw the US debut of the all-new high-speed straddle electric motorcycle series Yadea Keeness VFD (PRNewswire)

The Keeness VFD model is equipped with a 10KW mid-mounted high-performance motor and features a maximum speed of 100km/h, and an acceleration from 0-50km/h in just 4 seconds. The battery utilizes automotive-grade ternary lithium technology and is equipped with an intelligent energy recovery electronic control system, which enhances power and extends the battery life of high-speed electric motorcycles. Also on show, the Yadea E150, a high-performance electric scooter that boasts a peak power of 5KW, a peak torque of 160Nm, and a top speed of 80km/h. Showcased throughout the exhibition, the Yadea E150 also features Yadea's innovative super-fast charging technology, meaning the motorcycle can be charged up to 80% full power in just 20 minutes.

Yadea also introduced its series of ebike models equipped with high-performance motors featuring a five-year warranty. The company has been in the ebike market for six years and has developed mature smart sensor motor technology, offering a smooth and powerful gear-shifting experience for riders. The Yadea Innovator, one of the models released at CES, is the company's first AI-powered electric folding bike and won the 2022 American Outstanding Industrial Design (IDEA) Award. The Trooper 01 model features a dual motor drive and rear hub motor technology with a peak power of 1000W and 750W, while the Camper model, set to be released in March, will also be equipped with the same motor.

Yadea is focused on establishing a complete ecosystem for electric vehicles and providing a range of products and services for American consumers as part of the company's strategic layout for the US market. Data shows strong growth in the electric bike market in the US, with e-bike sales seeing an increase of over 300% in the first quarter of 2022 and 4.8 million units projected to be sold by 2025. Yadea is well-positioned to take advantage of this growth, with a strong global presence and a mature product development resulting from significant investment in research and development. In the US, the company plans to distribute high-quality products through various channels, including retail stores, online sales, and exhibitions. It also plans to open flagship stores in San Francisco and Los Angeles and 100 Integrated brand dealer stores in the first half of 2023. In addition, Yadea will enter large-scale stores across the US, launch an online ebike independent website, and offer professional maintenance outlets and door-to-door services for after-sales support.

In addition to product launches, CES attendees had the opportunity to experience and interact with Yadea's products and technologies through various on-site activities. These interactive experiences were well received by attendees, who were impressed with the high level of innovation and functionality in Yadea's products. The product launch also received media coverage in the US, with several journalists and technology reporters conducting on site interviews.

Yadea is accelerating its globalization strategy with milestones in R&D, manufacturing, marketing, and branding. The brand is dedicated to providing innovative and high-quality electric vehicle products and technologies that enhance people's daily lives, aligning with its brand mission of "Electrify Your Life." Yadea's participation in the exhibition served as a strong opportunity for the brand, positioning it as a leader in the electric vehicle industry and reinforcing its dedication to globalization and green solutions.

About Yadea

Yadea is a global leader in developing and manufacturing electric two-wheel vehicles, including electric motorcycles, electric mopeds, electric bicycles and electric kick scooters. To date, Yadea has sold products to 60 million users in over 100 countries and regions and has a network of 40,000+ retailers worldwide. With a mission to help people "Electrify Your Life", Yadea continues to invest in R&D, production and global expansion to build a shared and sustainable future for mankind.

