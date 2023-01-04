MARENE ALLISON, FORMER VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON, JOINS THE BOARD OF ADVISORS AT COVENANT TECHNOLOGIES, A LEADING INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY (IT) AND CYBERSECURITY STAFFING FIRM

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marene Allison joins Covenant Technologies, a premiere staffing and recruitment firm in the cybersecurity and IT sector, as an advisory board member.

Marene Allison (PRNewswire)

As a seasoned cybersecurity and Information Technology (IT) expert and board member with more than three decades of experience, Ms. Allison brings with her the expertise needed to mature a company and understands the unmet cybersecurity and Information technology needs across many different sectors.

"We curate our Board of Advisors very strategically for depth and breadth of experience and I feel so fortunate to have someone of Marene's caliber joining us," said Casey Marquette, CEO and founder of Covenant Technologies. "Marene has been front and center for the evolution of cybersecurity and Information Technology, bringing 20+ years of experience and a fresh new perspective on the current challenges those industries face. In addition, this underscores our focus on increasing the diversity of our candidate pipeline," said Casey Marquette.

Due to her exceptional skill and prowess in the industry, Marene has been awarded numerous titles, including being inducted into the CSO Hall of Fame in 2022. She's held a seat on numerous Board of Directors, including West Point Women, where she also is a founding member, H-ISAC (Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center) and ASIS International. Marene was part of the Defense Advisory Committee on Women in the Services as well as on the Overseas Security Advisory Committee, and she was a member of Johnson & Johnson's Corporate Compliance Committee. "I am pleased to welcome Marene into this leadership position on our advisory board and deeply appreciate her commitment to further the values of operational excellence in business practice. I look forward to working with her to strengthen the mission and expand the influence of our company," said Sal Trovato, the Chief Operating Officer of Covenant Technologies.

Marene Allison received her Bachelor of Science from The United States Military Academy at West Point, where she made history as part of the first class to ever include women. Prior to 2010, she served as Vice President and Chief Security Officer for Medco and In 2002, she ran Global Security, securing the World Cup Network in Japan and Korea at Avaya. Prior to that, Marene was an FBI Special Agent. "For my next adventure I choose to give back by advising a company that is growing cyber talent to defend cyber space. There is no better mission," said Marene Allison.

"Marene not only embodies our core values and empowers women, but she is a pioneer in cybersecurity, gained from years of hands-on extensive knowledge at the forefront of the industry. She can help influence our mission toward redefining the security and cyber staffing experience and her years of knowledge will be instrumental in driving forward Covenant's growth trajectory. I couldn't feel more honored that she is taking a seat on the Covenant Advisory Board," said Casey Marquette.

THE COVENANT TECHNOLOGIES' DIFFERENCE



Covenant Technologies provides real-world solutions to a digital industry through direct-hire, contract staffing and executive placement. Its proprietary process is designed to help large global enterprises locate the best talent for their unique IT and cybersecurity needs. In a crowded staffing space, Covenant Technologies does a lot of listening. Its highly seasoned team seeks to understand a company's culture and business outcomes for the project to best identify and vet strong candidates. Similarly, it looks at each professional it recruits, as more than a resume of skill-sets, but instead takes a holistic look at their unique career path, skills and personality. This helps to ensure a strong fit and long-term success for the professionals it places, as well as the enterprises it serves. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, with offices in Fort Myers, Covenant works with Fortune 100 brands such as Johnson & Johnson, Fidelity, Cognizant, McCormick and others. Using its guiding ethos of quality, accountability, transparency, honesty and fairness, Covenant Technologies is a leading provider of quality IT and cybersecurity staffing solutions. For more information on how we can find you the perfect professional, or how we can fast-track your IT or Cyber Security career, please visit us at: www.cov-technologies.com. We are excited to meet you!

