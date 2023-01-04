Hyundai Motor America Reports Record-Setting December, Q4 and 2022 Sales

- Hyundai Sets New All-Time Annual Retail Sales Record in 2022
- Best-Ever Q4 Total and Retail Sales; Q4 Total Sales Up 29%; Q4 Retail Sales Up 21%
- Best-Ever December Total and Retail Sales
- Five Consecutive Months of Retail Sales Records
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total December sales of 72,058 units, a 40% increase compared with December 2021 and the highest December sales in Hyundai history. Retail sales were up 27% in December, marking the fifth consecutive month of record-setting retail sales. SUVs were 74% of retail sales with more than 47,800 units sold.
December saw the best-ever retail and total sales for Venue, Elantra HEV, Elantra N, IONIQ 5, Santa Fe HEV, Tucson HEV, Santa Cruz, Kona EV and Kona N. Eco-friendly vehicle retail sales grew 72% compared with December 2021.
"With a strong December performance, Hyundai achieved its fifth consecutive retail sales record month," said Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America. "This was the best Q4 in retail and total sales for the company. Through the combined efforts of our dealers, regions and affiliates, Hyundai was able to accomplish an all-time retail sales record for the year and gain substantial market share."
Q4 Highlights
In Q4, Hyundai sold 195,967 units, a Q4 total sales record, and an increase of 29% compared with Q4 2021. Eco-friendly vehicle retail sales for Q4 grew 40% compared with Q4 2021. Growth in eco-friendly total sales were headlined by Elantra HEV (+431%), Santa Fe HEV (+85%), Tucson HEV (+38%), IONIQ 5 (+2835%) and KONA EV (+35%).
2022 Results
For the year, Hyundai sold 724,265 units, a slight 2% decrease compared with 2021. Hyundai outperformed the industry with forecasts predicting a drop of 8.4% in total sales when adjusted for selling days. Due to strong consumer demand, Hyundai established a new annual retail sales record with 708,217 units sold, a 2% increase over the previous high set in 2021. During the year, Hyundai fleet sales were among the lowest in the industry at 2.2% of total volume.
December, Q4 and Year-to-Date Total Sales Summary
Dec-22
Dec-21
% Chg
Q4 2022
Q4 2021
% Chg
2022 YTD
2021 YTD
% Chg
Hyundai
72,058
51,340
+40 %
195,967
152,446
+29 %
724,265
738,081
-2 %
December Product and Corporate Activities
- Hyundai Motor America Achieves 15 Million Vehicle Sales: Hyundai Motor America recently marked a momentous milestone with the sale of its 15 millionth vehicle in the U.S.
- Kona Gets Bolder: Hyundai Motor Company unveiled an EV-derived, futuristic design for its new generation Kona subcompact SUV available in four variants, including all-electric (EV), hybrid electric (HEV), internal combustion engine (ICE) and sporty N Line.
- Hyundai Motor Group and SK On To Build EV Battery Facility in Bartow County: Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) and SK On selected a site in Bartow County, Georgia for a new electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing facility that will supply Hyundai Motor Group's U.S. plants.
- Hyundai Vehicles Named to Consumer Guide's® 2023 Best Buy Awards: Hyundai's award winning 2023 Venue, Santa Fe and IONIQ 5 electric sport utility vehicle have been named to Consumer Guide's ® 2023 Best Buy Awards.
- Hyundai IONIQ 5 and Santa Fe Win Prestigious 2023 Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Awards: Hyundai received three awards in this year's Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Awards. The IONIQ 5 took home two categories, winning the Electric Vehicle segment and the New Model segment, this year's highest honor. The Santa Fe won in the Two-Row Midsize SUV segment.
- Hyundai IONIQ 5 Wins Esquire's 2022 Car of the Year: The 2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 earned Esquire's Car of the Year this month, adding another coveted award to its growing trophy case.
Model Total Sales
Vehicles
Dec-22
Dec-21
% Chg
Q4 2022
Q4 2021
% Chg
2022 YTD
2021 YTD
% Chg
Accent
154
844
-82 %
2,524
4,778
-47 %
17,823
19,614
-9 %
Elantra
11,743
5,193
+126 %
31,313
18,316
+71 %
117,177
124,422
-6 %
Ioniq
0
1,361
0 %
3
4,329
-100 %
3,672
19,885
-82 %
Ioniq 5
1,720
153
+1024 %
4,490
153
+2835 %
22,982
153
+14921 %
Kona
6,972
5,299
+32 %
18,314
19,141
-4 %
63,994
90,069
-29 %
Nexo
25
37
-32 %
63
148
-57 %
408
430
-5 %
Palisade
7,394
6,882
+7 %
18,932
21,866
-13 %
82,688
86,539
-4 %
Santa Cruz
3,487
3,000
+16 %
9,677
7,049
+37 %
36,480
10,042
+263 %
Santa Fe
11,699
8,698
+35 %
33,460
22,415
+49 %
119,589
112,071
+7 %
Sonata
6,881
3,514
+96 %
19,893
12,682
+57 %
55,131
93,142
-41 %
Tucson
18,557
13,842
+34 %
49,682
34,902
+42 %
175,307
150,949
+16 %
Veloster
19
71
-73 %
127
372
-66 %
1,920
2,112
-9 %
Venue
3,407
2,446
+39 %
7,489
6,295
+19 %
27,094
28,653
-5 %
Note: Electrified vehicles are hybrid, plug-in hybrid, battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell models.
Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.
