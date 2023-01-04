DRIZLY TEAMS UP WITH BOISSON TO LAUNCH FIRST NON ALCOHOLIC RETAILER ON ITS PLATFORM

Collaboration Marks Drizly's First Non-Alcoholic Specialty Retailer & Boisson's First On-Demand Delivery Partner

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boisson, the largest national non-alcoholic beverage retailer, is today announcing its availability on beverage alcohol e-commerce shop Drizly (NYSE:UBER) to deliver elevated non-alcoholic beverages to consumers throughout the nation.

Through this collaboration, consumers across the United States can now shop Boisson's wide range of NA beverages on the Drizly app or web experience. Boisson's catalog of more than 125 NA (non-alcoholic) brands are available for Drizly's on-demand delivery in the NYC, LA and San Francisco markets. In addition, through Drizly's shipping services in 28 states, consumers can access Boisson's great selection of NA products for delivery in 2-5 days.

"We are thrilled to team up with Drizly and provide consumers with a convenient option to enjoy their favorite zero-proof beverages at home," shares Boisson Co-Founder & CEO Nick Bodkins. "The demand for elevated non-alcoholic options is continuing to grow rapidly and we are looking forward to making it as seamless as possible for customers to access our expansive selection of beers, spirits, wines, aperitifs and more."

Launched in 2021 in NYC by Co-Founders Nick Bodkins and Barrie Arnold, Boisson was born with the mission of providing non-alcoholic spirits to consumers in a welcoming, judgment-free zone that sparks curiosity. Since then, the company has rapidly expanded its retail footprint to six stories in NYC, three in Los Angeles and one in San Francisco. Additionally, the retailer has grown its e-commerce platform, raised $12M in a seed round and launched an on-premise business to offer elevated non-alcoholic options at restaurants and bars across the nation.

"Drizly is committed to helping people savor life's moments, and teaming up with Boisson is our next step in serving even more of those moments with a wider selection of non-alcoholic drinks. Within this growing category, we are seeing more and more consumers shopping NA beer, wine and spirits on our platform - whether that's to reduce their own alcohol intake or because they are looking for options to be an inclusive host for guests," said Blaine Grinna, Drizly's Senior Director of Retail Ops. "By combining our convenient delivery options with Boisson's robust non-alcoholic catalog, consumers can now browse and buy more NA drinks than ever before on Drizly to shop on-demand in select markets or ship across the country."

Non-alcoholic beer, wine and spirits have seen significant growth on Drizly over the past few years. In 2022, non-alcoholic categories on Drizly grew 29 percent year-over-year compared to 2021. Drizly's recently released 2022 Retail Report further found 22% of retailers citing that non-alcoholic products overperformed their expectations in 2022, underscoring continued growth for the non-alcoholic category.

Boisson's catalog of non-alcoholic beverages can now be ordered online at Drizly.com or via the Drizly app (App Store and Google Play) for shipping services or on-demand delivery in the NYC, LA, and San Francisco regions.

About Boisson

Boisson was born in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, at a time when many people were reconsidering their drinking habits. When friends Nick Bodkins and Barrie Arnold started experimenting with nonalcoholic options and discovered a world of amazing products, they set out to build a one-stop-shop with easily accessible options for consumers. Today, Boisson's offerings can be found at the brand's brick-and-mortar shops in NYC, Los Angeles and San Francisco and through its e-commerce platform on https://boisson.co.

About Drizly

Drizly, an Uber company, is a leading beverage alcohol e-commerce shop. Millions of consumers of legal drinking age turn to Drizly to get the best drinks for the moment, delivered. With one of the widest selections of beer, wine, and spirits, Drizly offers convenient delivery options with a tailored shopping experience based on what consumers are shopping for - whether that's a gift, a big order for an event, or drinks for a casual night at home. Today, Drizly partners with thousands of retailers and suppliers to help them to reach new customers, tap into key market and customer insights, and diversify their business to grow sales. As the industry leader, Drizly is building the best shopping experience for beverage alcohol that promotes a safe drinking culture.

