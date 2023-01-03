PreIPO Corporation™ welcomes Dr. René Eichenberger to its Board of Directors.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PreIPO Corporation™, the owner of a suite of proprietary technology platforms including PreIPO Exchange®, PreIPO.com™, and PreIPO Intelli™, is pleased to welcome Dr. René Eichenberger to its Board of Directors.

Dr. René Eichenberger is the Executive Chairman of New Venture Associates, an international private equity investment firm headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. He currently also serves as General Partner of SPiCE II, one of the world's leading venture capital funds focused on the emerging blockchain ecosystem, and serves on the board of directors of BrickMark, a global pioneer and recognized leader in the tokenization of real estate assets. René previously served as General Counsel of Jet Aviation and was a co-founder of several venture capital and private equity firms, including Crossbow Ventures in Florida, Horizon21 Private Equity in Switzerland, and ClearSky Power and Technology Fund, sponsored by NextEra/FPL, the largest utility in the United States. Rene has also been a co-founder and served as Vice Chairman of Pulse Evolution, a technology and IP company, and as Vice Chairman of Acron, a leading international real estate investment firm headquartered in Zurich.

"I am honored to join the board of PreIPO and look forward to working with the entire team to support the company's strategic mission and vision for growth. It's also a real pleasure to re-unite with my colleagues in Florida and to leverage my background in both private equity and venture capital to expedite global opportunities for PreIPO Corporation", said René Eichenberger.

The CEO of PreIPO®, David Grzan, adds "I am honored to welcome René Eichenberger to the PreIPO® Board of Directors. His leadership and expertise will bring immeasurable value to the company and its continued growth."

