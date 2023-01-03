M33 Growth Closes $340 Million Third Fund

M33 Growth Closes Third Fund to Continue its Focus on Helping Bootstrapped Founders and their Management Teams Accelerate Growth.

BOSTON, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M33 Growth, a venture and growth stage investment firm, announced today that it closed a $340 Million third fund in December, exceeding its target after a quick fundraise. Investors included some of the nation's leading endowments, philanthropic foundations, and family offices. This fund follows the firm's $260 million Fund II that closed in early 2020, and its $180 million debut Fund I that closed in late 2017.

"The entire M33 Team and I are grateful for the outstanding group of investors who have supported us at every phase of the firm's growth and enabled us to build what we believe is a world-class team," said Gabe Ling, co-founder of M33 Growth. "The founders, CEOs and management teams that we have the honor of working with are incredible and we're thrilled for this next chapter."

M33 Growth seeks to partner with ambitious founders of scaling software, technology and healthcare services companies by providing both capital and operational resources to help accelerate growth and develop these businesses into vertical market leaders. The M33 team seeks to work closely with each portfolio company to source and execute tuck-in acquisitions that aim to enhance their product offerings, expand their customer base, and enter adjacent market segments.

"We started M33 Growth to help fuel the next set of great success stories in American business. We seek to back gritty founders who have built software companies in verticals often underserved by contemporary technology that are ripe for disruption," said Brian Shortsleeve, co-founder of M33 Growth. "We're thrilled about Fund III because we believe it will allow us to expand and accelerate our strategic acquisitions sourcing, talent, sales and go-to-market platform."

Since its debut Fund I in 2017, M33 Growth has invested in 16 companies across a range of end-markets, with an aim to help these companies develop and execute best-in-class sales and go-to-market capabilities.

"We feel what differentiates M33 is our focus on investing in a small set of companies coupled with our deep operational backgrounds across the go-to-market and strategic acquisition arena. This focus on a limited set of investments means that each company truly matters for our fund's success and allows us to do what we love which is to dive into the weeds with our teams to try and help them win," said Michael Anello, co-founder of M33 Growth. "We personally understand the challenges and nuances of scaling the sales and GTM functions inside growing B2B software companies. We are looking forward to the next chapter with Fund III."

To learn more about M33 Growth, its investment philosophy, and its current portfolio, visit www.m33Growth.com.

About M33 Growth

M33 Growth is a venture and growth stage investment firm that seeks to partner with founders and CEOs who have successfully bootstrapped their companies to strong growth and are positioned to rapidly scale their companies and break through as market leaders. With deep experience fueling sales and marketing engines, driving acquisitions, and building value through data assets, M33 Growth seeks to propel portfolio companies to success in their markets. Founded by veterans of renowned investment firms with considerable operational experience, the Boston-based firm seeks to invest in companies in the software, technology services and healthcare sectors throughout North America. Learn more at m33growth.com.

