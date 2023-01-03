Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces Hy-Tek Holdings' Acquisition of Winchester Industrial Controls LLC

RYE, N.Y., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hy-Tek Holdings ("Hy-Tek"), a portfolio company of Dunes Point Capital, LP ("DPC") has acquired Winchester Industrial Controls LLC ("Winchester"). Located in Bristol, CT, Winchester is a provider of control systems and installation for automated material handling systems. Winchester has two facilities in the United States and employs approximately 30 people. For more information, please visit www.winchestercontrols.com.

About DPC: DPC is a family office and private investment firm, pursuing control investments in companies operating in the general industrial and business services sectors. DPC targets companies with enterprise values of up to $1 billion. For more information, please visit www.dunespointcapital.com.

About Hy-Tek: Located in Columbus, OH, Hy-Tek is a material handling automation integrator serving clients in diverse end markets and applications, including ecommerce, third party logistics, and parcel. For more information, please visit www.hy-tek.com

