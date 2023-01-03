Allied Industrial Partners-Backed CES Power Acquires Global Power Systems

Acquisition Establishes CES Power's 11th Location and Expands Its Already Strong Presence in the Southeast

MEMPHIS, Tenn. and NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CES Power LLC ("CES Power"), a leading global provider of mobile power generation, distribution and temperature control equipment backed by industrial-focused private equity firm Allied Industrial Partners ("AIP"), today announced that it has acquired Global Power Systems ("GPS"), a provider of power generation and temperature control services in Louisiana, Georgia and North Carolina. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2008, Global Power Systems has built a reputation as a trusted service provider for the film and television industry. Its management team has broad entertainment business relationships and over 50 years of combined experience. GPS Founders Charley Burnham and Brian Kay will continue in their respective capacities with CES Power.

"GPS will further strengthen our presence in the Southeast and solidify our position as the preferred national provider in the studio power & HVAC space," said Greg Landa, CEO of CES Power.

"Combining forces with CES Power is an incredible opportunity to join a team that understands our niche industry, has a strong brand, and can provide additional equipment and resources to support our growing customer base," said Mr. Burnham and Mr. Kay.

"The acquisition immediately increases CES Power's presence in Louisiana, Georgia, North Carolina and New Mexico by adding one of the most well-respected movie-silent generator companies in the South," said Josh Mosko, VP Business Development of CES power.

"We are excited about the opportunities GPS will offer CES Power as it continues its growth trajectory. AIP is a believer in the buy-and-build model, and this is the latest example of that strategy," said Bradford Rossi and Philip Wright, Co-Founders and Managing Partners at AIP. "CES Power acquired several strategic add-on acquisitions over the last 18 months. We look forward to the wide range of opportunities our buy-and-build strategy will provide for further growth."

CES Power, which was acquired by AIP in June 2021, will continue to actively seek further add-on acquisitions in areas of strategic interest. The GPS acquisition is CES Power's fourth acquisition, following the company's previously announced acquisitions of Florida-based Production Power in December 2021, California-based West Coast Cinema in March 2022, and Brickworks, a site management software provider, in September 2022.

About CES Power LLC

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Memphis, TN, CES Power has a multi-decade track record of providing reliable and safe power solutions to its blue-chip customer base, including at the world's most complex and highest profile events. The Company offers a full range of technology driven power services to the broadcasting, entertainment, and industrial sectors. For more information, visit www.cespower.com and www.brickworksllc.co.

About Allied Industrial Partners

Founded in 2019, Allied Industrial Partners LLC ("AIP") is a lower and middle market private equity firm that thematically invests in high-growth companies within various industrial subsectors, including industrial rentals, manufacturing, distribution, environmental services and critical infrastructure. AIP seeks to partner with experienced management teams that can benefit from its operational enhancement capabilities and its active, hands-on involvement, which allows the firm to execute on buy and build strategies. For more information, visit www.alliedindustrialpartners.com.

