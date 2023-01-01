FanDuel Group Officially Launches Mobile Sports Betting in Ohio and Announces Opening of FanDuel Sportsbook at Belterra Park Cincinnati on January 1st

Mobile Wagering to Begin at 12:01 a.m. ET with the Sportsbook to Open at 9 a.m. ET

Cincinnati Bengals Legend T.J. Houshmandzadeh To Make Ceremonial First Bet at Special Ribbon Cutting Event on Jan. 5

CINCINNATI, Jan. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the official launch of legal sports wagering in the state of Ohio, FanDuel Group and Boyd Gaming today announced the availability of the online FanDuel Sportsbook within the state and the opening of a new retail sportsbook at Belterra Park Cincinnati.

Sports fans who are at least 21 years of age in Ohio can download the FanDuel Sportsbook app for iOS and Android or bet via desktop computer , once completing the strict verification process, starting at 12.01 a.m. ET today. FanDuel and Boyd Gaming will also open a retail sportsbook at Belterra Park Cincinnati at 9 a.m. ET today. To celebrate the opening a ribbon-cutting and ceremonial first bet will take place at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday, January 5 featuring former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver, T.J. Houshmandzadeh.

Opening just in time for the 2023 NFL playoffs and the 2023 CFP National Championship Game, the FanDuel Sportsbook at Belterra Park Cincinnati is conveniently located in southeast Cincinnati on the Ohio River. Stretching over 2,300 square feet, the sportsbook will serve as a one-stop-shop for fans to enjoy sporting events while placing wagers on the action. The sportsbook will be open year-round and feature three betting windows, 21 HD televisions, seating for 68 customers and nine IGT PlaySports self-service betting kiosks.

The FanDuel Sportsbook app brings its best-in-class online sports betting experience to the passionate sports fans of Ohio, who will now be able to place wagers across the state on professional and college football, basketball, baseball, hockey, golf, MMA, boxing, soccer, and tennis with a variety of bet types and payment options available. The FanDuel Sportsbook app, which is America's most downloaded and best rated sportsbook app, is simple, secure and convenient with a number of key features, including:

Bet $5 and get $200 in Bonus Bets for online customers: Sign up for the FanDuel Sportsbook and make a deposit of at least $10 . Place your first bet of at least $5 and automatically receive $200 in sportsbook Bonus Bets . Customers can also Refer a Friend by inviting friends to join and both receive $150 in bonus bets. Sign up for the FanDuel Sportsbook and make a deposit of at least. Place your first bet of at leastand automatically receivein sportsbook Bonus. Customers can also Refer a Friend by inviting friends to join and both receivein bonus bets.

An Innovative Spirit: FanDuel was the first U.S. sportsbook to offer Same Game Parlay™ bets, the first to offer live streaming of sporting events inside a betting app, the first to provide Bad Beat Relief, the first to give early payouts for championship teams, and the originator of the crowdsourced Spread the Love promotion. FanDuel was the first U.S. sportsbook to offerbets, the first to offer live streaming of sporting events inside a betting app, the first to provide Bad Beat Relief, the first to give early payouts for championship teams, and the originator of the crowdsourced Spread the Love promotion.

Customer Focused: FanDuel Sportsbook offers safe and secure banking, lightning-fast payouts, a Cash-Out early feature, and 24/7 customer service.

Sports Betting 101: FanDuel Sportsbook has a sports betting guide to help customers learn the ins and outs of legal sports betting. FanDuel Sportsbook has ato help customers learn the ins and outs of legal sports betting.

Commitment to Responsible Gaming: FanDuel is the industry leader in promoting responsible play, including in-app tools that allow customers to set time, deposit and wager limits, as well as its PlaySafe site where customers can find additional support services. FanDuel is the industry leader in promoting responsible play, including in-app tools that allow customers to set time, deposit and wager limits, as well as itssite where customers can find additional support services.

With this launch, the Boyd-FanDuel partnership will expand to eight states, with Ohio joining Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Pennsylvania.

Ohio becomes the 18th state where FanDuel offers mobile sports betting, joining Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming. Ohio also marks the 17th jurisdiction where FanDuel offers retail sportsbook locations, joining Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Washington, Washington DC and West Virginia.

All players must be 21+ to place a legal sports wager. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media. FanDuel Group has a presence across all 50 states with approximately 17 million customers and nearly 30 retail locations. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, Georgia, Portugal, Romania and Scotland. Its network FanDuel TV and FanDuel+ are broadly distributed on linear cable television and through its relationships with leading direct-to-consumer OTT platforms. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, the world's largest sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognized brands and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

About Boyd Gaming

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 28 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states, and manager of a tribal casino in northern California. The Company is also a strategic partner and 5% equity owner of FanDuel Group, the nation's leading sports-betting operator. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. Through a long-standing company philosophy called Caring the Boyd Way, Boyd Gaming is committed to advancing Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) initiatives that positively impact the Company's stakeholders and communities. For additional Company information and press releases, visit https://investors.boydgaming.com .

