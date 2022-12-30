InventHelp Inventor Designs Fashionable & Eye-Catching Jeans (HOF-242)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a unique pair of jeans that would stand out in a crowd," said an inventor, from Stafford, Texas, "so I invented the ORIGINAL JEANS- O J'S. My fashionable design would offer a distinctive and trendy appearance."

The patent-pending invention provides a trendy design for a pair of jeans. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional jeans. As a result, it enhances style and it could spark conversation. The invention features a fashionable and eye-catching design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for children, teens and young adults. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-HOF-242, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

