EVE Energy Opens Industry-Leading R&D Center of Battery Technology in Guangdong, China

HUIZHOU, China, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EVE Energy ("EVE"; SHE 300014), one of the world's leading battery technology companies, recently inaugurated a CNY2 billion research and development center in Huizhou, Guangdong province, after 16 months of construction.

The 145,000-square-meter center houses the company's Power Battery Research Institute and the Battery System Research Institute, along with electrical performance and safety testing centers as well as R&D labs. The facility will carry out precision testing as well as analysis of cylindrical and prismatic cells, along with battery management and energy storage systems.

"EVE's headquarters R&D center in Huizhou is an electrochemical energy research base of global significance that will cater to market demand," said EVE Chairman, Dr. Liu Jincheng. "The company has built five focused research institutes to date, along with institutes researching equipment materials and mobile energy technology. EVE is slated to complete a comprehensive R&D structure related to electrochemical energy systems by the end of 2023. EVE will make every effort to establish itself as the world's most innovative lithium battery enterprise, making historic contributions to the sustainable development of humankind," he added.

Huizhou's Vice Mayor Li Bingsheng congratulated EVE on the completion of the R&D center, pointing out that "the event is a milestone achievement for Huizhou municipal government, Zhongkai High-tech Zone and EVE for deepening strategic cooperation and building a CNY100 billion new energy battery industry cluster in the city."

"Huizhou is of great significance to the improvement of the new energy industry chain in Huizhou and enhancing the industry's overall competitiveness," he added.

During the event, EVE shared details of its latest technologies and new product developments in its large cylindrical cell, "π" battery system, lithium metal secondary battery, solid-state battery, as well as sodium-ion battery, and hydrogen energy technology.

Xu Yuebin, Director of Cylindrical Battery Research Institute, provided an introduction to the company's new generation of large cylindrical cells with an energy density of 350Wh/kg, capable of ultra-fast charging in nine minutes, which greatly improving the battery performance overall. EVE's pilot line for the large cylindrical cells has produced more than half a million samples, with an overall superiority rate of 92%.

Dr. Xu Yuhong, Vice President of the Power Battery System Research Institute, then presented the "π" battery system at the event. Based on CTP integration technology, the "π" system features a 10% weight reduction and energy density of 260Wh/kg by employing new high-efficiency composite materials and adhesives.

After that, Dr. Zhao Ruirui, Vice President of Central Research Institute, released details about lithium metal secondary, solid state, and sodium-ion batteries, as well as hydrogen energy technology. Her brief included details of EVE's large cylindrical sodium-ion battery based on a laminated-oxide cathode and hard-carbon anode and using a C40 aluminum shell as a carrier. The cell features a specific energy density of up to 135Wh/kg and a capacity retention rate of up to 90% at 10C. She added that even at -40 ℃, the cell could work normally. EVE is currently jointly planning the product with the end customers before a pilot test takes place.

Moving forward, EVE will continue building up its capabilities as a world-class R&D platform to support the development of world-class lithium battery firms in terms of technical know-how while making innovative contributions to the international industry.

About EVE Energy

Founded in 2001 and listed in Shenzhen in 2009, EVE Energy has developed rapidly to become a global player in the market, providing core technologies and comprehensive solutions for both consumer and power batteries, especially in the Internet of Things and the energy internet. Currently, EVE has set up a research institute with 60 doctors and over 3,100 interdisciplinary R&D engineers in materials, electrochemistry, structure design, and electronic circuit design, and established extensive cooperation with Wuhan University, Israel StoreDot and other institutions of higher learning and research on new materials, pre-research technologies. The R&D function at EVE has resulted in more than 4,990 national patents, of which four have been awarded the "China Patent Excellence Award" by the State Intellectual Property Office.

