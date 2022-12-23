U.S. Hydrogen Infrastructure Leader GenH2 Launches Ground-Breaking Mobile Liquid Hydrogen System

LS20 is a Compact Energy Source; Flexible Light-Scale System; Quicker to Build and Faster to Market; and a Complete Liquefaction, Storage, and Dispensing Unit

TITUSVILLE, Fla., Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GenH2, an industry leader in hydrogen infrastructure solutions, announced the launch of its ground-breaking LS20 Mobile Liquid Hydrogen System, an end-to-end liquefication and storage system. The innovative, mobile liquefaction unit offers a space-optimized, fully integrated liquid hydrogen solution to be used in a range of applications from transportation to energy backup to accelerating the use of liquid hydrogen through pilot projects and testing. It will also be utilized as a lab setting for testing material, insulation, thermodynamic properties, and use cases for their applications.

With a mission to provide light-scale infrastructure solutions for liquid hydrogen, GenH2 designed the LS20 with the capability of producing small amounts of liquid hydrogen in order to provide access to more hydrogen researchers and hydrogen industry players. The LS20 can produce between two and 20kg of liquid hydrogen per day, to provide liquid hydrogen at-the-ready, when and where it is needed. Twenty kg of liquid hydrogen contains nearly 2400 Megajoules of energy and can be readily stored and used within GenH2's ultralight utility tank systems.

"The development of the LS20 has been a culmination of decades of experience and engineering within and in conjunction with NASA," said Jong Baik, Chief Technology Officer of GenH2. "Providing researchers and developers of hydrogen infrastructure with a modular, efficient way of getting their hands on liquid hydrogen is a vital requirement to advance the hydrogen economy. "

The smallest liquid hydrogen mobile unit currently commercially available, the LS20 is self-sustaining and can run independently with a portable generator or plug into a building's power source. This makes the LS20 ideal for dispensing fuel to multi-purpose drones and providing an emergency power supply to first responders. Additionally, the LS20 units are manufacturing ready to keep up with the increasing demand for hydrogen and enable faster infrastructure build-out and adoption. According to Baik, with its flexibility, compact size, and speed-to-market capabilities, the LS20 is a game-changer for a rapidly growing hydrogen industry.

The LS20 is designed for those areas where relatively compact systems are necessary to enable hydrogen viability. As a complete system, the LS20 can liquefy, store, and dispense liquid hydrogen from any gaseous hydrogen source, such as a storage tank or an electrolyzer. This compact, flexible system offers the user the ability to provide liquid hydrogen when and where it is needed. The key features of LS20 technology are:

Convenient and safe liquid hydrogen production on demand between two and 20 kg per day

D.O.T. approved 400 Liter capacity liquid hydrogen storage tank with zero-boil-off storage feature

Fully automated liquid hydrogen production/storage level control and monitoring system

Zero-loss, liquid-to-liquid transfer system with hydrogen gas recovery bag

Detachable liquid hydrogen storage tank for separate liquid hydrogen transport

Innovative quick-connect vacuum jacketed receptacles

Ultra-light liquid hydrogen tanks for hydrogen mobilities such as cars, drones, UAVs, trucks, etc.

Hydrogen detection sensor, Oxygen monitoring, IR hydrogen flame detectors

Multiple pressure relief devices and advanced emergency venting system

The LS20 also serves as a foundation for higher capacity GenH2 systems including the 100Kg LH2 per day and 1000Kg LH2 per day solutions. Once deployed, these solutions will be an innovative addition to the options for advanced clean energy. The LS20 demonstrates GenH2's continuing support for the expansion of the hydrogen economy. The company is working closely with the Department of Energy, NASA, various universities, and energy companies around the globe for a better tomorrow.

About GenH2

GenH2 is a technology leader in hydrogen infrastructure systems for advanced clean energy. GenH2 solutions will allow for safe liquefaction, storage, and distribution of liquid hydrogen. The company will focus on mass-producing light-scale equipment to speed infrastructure buildout and make hydrogen accessible for everyday use around the globe. The Titusville, Florida-headquartered technology team includes former NASA researchers and developers who possess decades of experience researching, engineering, and building hydrogen solutions. Learn more about GenH2 at www.DiscoverHydrogen.com

