SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightleaf at Lakeline, a multifamily community in Austin, Texas, has been sold by Embrey.

Embrey Closes Sale of Brightleaf at Lakeline in Austin, Texas (PRNewswire)

The 304-unit property featuring one-, two- and three-bedroom homes and townhomes is in North Austin, offering residents a sophisticated living experience with convenient access to area employers and shopping centers.

"This is a premier community located in North Austin that meets the modern needs of Austin residents," said Jimmy McCloskey, Executive Vice President of Development for Embrey. "With easy highway access, nearby walking trails, and welcoming amenities, this property will remain highly desirable for many years."

Amenities include a contemporary clubhouse with a business lounge, coffee bar, game room with HD TVs, billiards, foosball, and a pet park and spa station.

Residential units include inviting kitchens with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and wine and dry bars in select units.

About Embrey

San Antonio-based Embrey is a diversified real estate investment company that owns, develops, builds, acquires, and manages multifamily and commercial assets in targeted markets across the United States. Since 1974, Embrey has developed more than 44,000 apartments and over 6 million square feet of commercial property. Embrey is a leading developer in the multifamily sector, with more than 6,000 units under construction or in development. www.embreydc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Embrey