Robo&Kala Revolutionizes Computer Industry with Launch of 2-in-1 Laptop

The world's thinnest and lightest computer-tablet hybrid takes portability and productivity to the next level

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Robo&Kala, a cutting edge global technology brand and revolutionary pioneer in the computer and laptop industry, has announced the launch of their premiere product, Robo&Kala 2-in-1 laptop that outpaces all others on the market in regard to efficiency, battery life, portability and affordability.

The Robo&kala 2-in-1 Laptop (PRNewswire)

"The world is changing rapidly, but the laptop field has remained relatively stagnant in recent years and has failed to keep pace with the times," said Robin Ma, founder and CEO of Robo&Kala. "There are 2 billion Windows users in the world, and we must provide them with products that are portable, productive, affordable and with excellent configuration. With a thickness of 7.3 mm, weighing 690 g, and equipped with 20 hours of battery life, an ultra-clear touch OLED display, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen3 - the world's first 5 nanometer Window PC platform on ARM architecture - that's where Robo&Kala's laptop comes in."

Robo&Kala 2-in-1 laptop takes work efficiency to the next level. Equipped with multiple modes to utilize the full technological power of the laptop - while keeping power consumption low for those marathon work sessions - the laptop is capable of intensive multitasking and keeps performance smooth. Combined with the thin, lightweight design, it represents the perfect combination of portability and productivity. Users can easily go about their day without worrying about carrying a power cord, and engage anytime, anywhere in office work and entertainment life with Robo&Kala's 2-in-1 laptop.

"With the convenience of a smartphone and the functionality of a computer - but faster, quieter, and much more efficient - the world has never seen anything like Robo&Kala before," added Ma. "What we've built is going to change the conversation around mobile work and the function of laptop computers in our daily lives for the better."

"We have been seeing how pivotal a connected collaboration experience has become over the past few years as hybrid work and living have become a reality," said Douglas Pierleoni, general manager of OEM business at Microsoft. "Robo&Kala has been at the forefront of innovations across various categories, and I am extremely happy to see our partnership shaping up into exciting new devices that truly empower every person and organization."

For more information, please visit robo-kala.com . Robo&Kala's 2-in-1 laptop will be launched on Amazon in early 2023. To experience it early, please visit Kickstarter .

About Robo&Kala

Robo&Kala, a cutting edge global technology brand and revolutionary pioneer in the computer and laptop industry, founded in December 2020. Robo stands for intelligent devices and technology, Kala stands for people, Robo&Kala represents the human and machine integration in the internet of everything era and the breaking of tradition in order to be continuously innovating. Robo&Kala's goal is to provide consumers with new high-tech new products and excellent brand experience. Based on a deep understanding of customer needs, new products and solutions are developed with new technologies and new concepts to create value for customers. Robo&Kala develops a series of consumer-facing products around the ARM processor computer system. For more information, visit https://www.robo-kala.com/

