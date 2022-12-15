InventHelp Inventor Develops Breast Pump Accessory for Hands-Free Use (ROH-725)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to multi-task or pick up my baby while pumping breast milk," said an inventor, from Eden, N.Y., "so I invented the PUMP ON THE GO."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a hands-free way to utilize a breast pump. In doing so, it ensures that the hands are free for other tasks. As a result, it eliminates the need for nursing mothers to sit idly while pumping and it increases freedom and productivity. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for nursing mothers who utilize breast pumps. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design prevents pumping from interrupting daily activities for busy new mothers."

The original design was submitted to the Rochester sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ROH-725, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp