Tupperware® Partnership with the National Park Foundation Continues Support of Waste Reduction Efforts in National Parks; Diverting an Additional One Million Single-Use Plastic Bottles from Landfills Annually

Approaching its third year, partnership sees tangible impact from initial projects across the National Park System, helping to elevate conservation, preservation, and builds a solid foundation for long-term sustainability, continued improvements, and increased collaboration in 2023

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tupperware Brands Foundation, the non-profit arm of Tupperware® Brands Corporation, and the National Park Foundation (NPF), announced the results to-date of their multi-year partnership to reduce waste across the National Park System. Since becoming a premier partner of NPF's Resilience & Sustainability Program in October 2020, Tupperware's pledge has supported efforts to reduce food and single-use plastic waste, including recycling and composting infrastructure, educational signage, and the installation of water bottle refill stations.

Tupperware® Partnership with the National Park Foundation Continues Support of Waste Reduction Efforts in National Parks (PRNewswire)

To date, NPF's reported that Tupperware's support has funded the completion of 44 water refill stations across seven national parks, helping to divert approximately 10 million single-use plastic bottles from landfills annually. Funding from this year is helping to support the installation of 26 water bottle refill stations in 2023, with 22 installations alone planned for National Mall and Memorial Parks and four at Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts. Once completed, these installations are projected to divert an additional one million single-use plastic bottles from ending up in landfills, bringing the total estimate of single-use plastic bottles diverted from landfills annually to nearly 11 million, according to NPF.

Tupperware has supported efforts to enhance environmental stewardship and help make national parks more resilient and sustainable for the over 300 million annual visitors across the National Park System. Those efforts include:

Enabling seven projects focused on installing and improving water bottle refill stations, reducing single-use plastics and providing park attendees with a more sustainable solution. At Castillo de San Marcos National Monument, the park reported more than 47,000 water bottles or 1,982.6-pounds of plastic waste were eliminated thanks to the refill station, for example.

Funding composting infrastructure improvements and innovative programs to reduce landfill waste in parks, such as Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park, whose compost collection pilot program has diverted bathroom paper towel waste from landfills in the front-country portion of the park by close to 80 percent since 2020.

Enhancing and increasing infrastructure and educational resources to help visitors properly dispose of trash, recycling and food waste at Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve and Yellowstone National Park .

"We value our partnership with the National Park Foundation tremendously, and it's incredible to see the tangible results thus far of our collective efforts to enable a more sustainable experience for current and future park-goers, and just as importantly, our planet and these beautiful, treasured spaces – the national parks," said Miguel Fernandez, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tupperware Brands. "Since 1946, Tupperware has been synonymous with minimizing waste before it begins, starting with our iconic yet quality, durable, and reusable products. We are committed to our purpose of nurturing a better future every day, for people, communities, and the environment. Our partnership with the National Park Foundation serves as a key component to delivering on that commitment."

With park visitation growing across the National Park System, there is increasing strain on park resources – particularly waste infrastructure. In one year alone, national parks manage nearly 80 million pounds of waste. To combat this, NPF along with its partners, like Tupperware, is helping make parks more resilient and sustainable for the benefit of both parks and the people who love them.

"The partnership between the National Park Foundation and Tupperware is helping to meet a growing demand for more sustainable options for parks and park visitors," said Lise Aangreenbrug, Chief Program Officer with the National Park Foundation. "Together, we are building a strong foundation for long-term sustainability solutions that reduce waste in national parks and benefit us all."

Park goers, inspiration seekers and nature lovers can choose to do good by bringing reusable Tupperware products with them on their next adventure. Shop the NPF Gift Guide via a Tupperware® independent representative – more details on how to find an independent representative near you here – or on Tupperware.com. To learn more about Tupperware's partnership with the NPF, please visit Tupperware.com/NPF.

About Tupperware Brands Corporation

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) is a leading global consumer products company that designs innovative, functional and environmentally responsible products that people love and trust. Founded in 1946, Tupperware's signature container created the modern food storage category that revolutionized the way the world stores, serves and prepares food. Today, this iconic brand has more than 8,500 functional design and utility patents for solution-oriented kitchen and home products. With a purpose to nurture a better future, Tupperware products are an alternative to single-use items. The Company distributes its products into nearly 70 countries primarily through independent representatives around the world. For more information, visit Tupperwarebrands.com or follow Tupperware on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About The National Park Foundation

The National Park Foundation works to protect wildlife and park lands, preserve history and culture, educate, and engage youth, and connect people everywhere to the wonder of parks. We do it in collaboration with the National Park Service, the park partner community, and with the generous support of donors, without whom our work would not be possible. Learn more at nationalparks.org.

Media: Media@tupperware.com, 321-877-6670

Investors: Douglas Lane, douglaslane@tupperware.com, 321-503-9640

Tupperware Brands Logo (PRNewsfoto/Tupperware Brands Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tupperware Brands Corporation