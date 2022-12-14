People.ai Appoints Sam Yang as President of Field Operations

Enterprise revenue intelligence leader continues momentum with latest executive hire

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- People.ai, the enterprise revenue intelligence leader, today announced Sam Yang as its President of Field Operations. Yang will lead People.ai's Go-To-Market efforts and will drive company revenue and growth opportunities.

"Sam Yang brings deep experience in go-to-market functions that will be crucial for the success of People.ai's sales teams," said Oleg Rogynskyy , CEO of People.ai. "Sam's background in scaling high growth startups in new market segments and geographies will be instrumental as we expand our product offerings and unlock strategic partnerships. With Sam's expertise, we'll accelerate new growth opportunities as we help enterprises better engage the right executives in the right target accounts, thus helping them accelerate pipeline generation and improve win rates despite the gloomy macroeconomic environment."

Yang has over 20 years of experience in sales, customer success, marketing, services, support, operations, go-to-market (GTM) partnerships and scaling GTM teams internationally. Most recently, he was at Data.ai (formerly known as App Annie), leading its entire GTM function. Before that, he worked at Microsoft, Hewlett-Packard and Peoplesoft (acquired by Oracle).

"What drew me to People.ai is its unparalleled solution and the visionary team," said Yang. "I look forward to leveraging the platform to help customers maximize revenue opportunities during today's challenging macroeconomic environment. At the same time, I'll be joining a strong leadership team focused on accelerating growth, driving efficiencies and contributing to an amazing employee experience."

The hiring of Yang comes on the heels of recent partnerships for People.ai with Zoom and Oracle Sales Cloud .

