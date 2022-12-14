Otter Products Appoints JC Richardson to CEO

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Otter Products, maker of OtterBox mobile accessories, announced today that JC Richardson is taking the chief leadership role at the company. JC Richardson is son of founders Curt and Nancy Richardson and has served on the Otter Products board since 2016.

"I am excited to build on the legacy my parents created," Richardson said. "Otter has made a big impact not only in the industry, but also in the lives of our employees and in our communities. Our mission of 'We Grow to Give' drives us to explore our curiosity and innovate so that we can make a positive impact."

Richardson most recently served as CEO of Blue Ocean Enterprises and cofounded Angel Armor – a ballistic armor company serving first responders. He is replacing outgoing CEO Jim Parke. Parke was appointed CEO in 2016 and is stepping away to focus more time with his family and other investments.

"We are so grateful to Jim for his service," said Otter Products Founder Curt Richardson. "He stepped into this critical leadership role at a time that Otter needed a focus on building back the culture we had created. Culture continues to be key to Otter's success and Jim has laid a solid foundation for JC to build upon."

Otter Products has also promoted Liz Robinson to Chief Product Officer and Bill Dillon to Chief Sales Officer.

Otter Products is an independent, family-owned business, best known for the OtterBox brand protective smartphone cases. OtterBox has expanded its portfolio to include power accessories, screen protection and outdoor lifestyle products. The company also operates the Liviri brand, a sustainable packaging solution for thermally sensitive products.

Otter Products LLC provides premium mobile technology accessories through the OtterBox brand. OtterBox is the No. 1-selling smartphone case in the U.S. offering a wide variety of protective options for devices as well as power and MagSafe accessories.

At Otter Products, "We Grow to Give." The company's success is measured by this mission and brought to life through employee empowerment and the OtterCares Foundation. Founded in 2010, OtterCares is focused on inspiring kids to change the world by championing innovative education that encourages students to become entrepreneurs and philanthropists. For more information, visit www.otterproducts.com.

